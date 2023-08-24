ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
CITY OF ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA
FOR
SALE OF CITY OF ALPHARETTA, GA OWNED REAL PROPERTY NEAR SHILOH ROAD AND FOWLER HILL ROAD, FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
ITB # 24-005
The City of Alpharetta is offering SALE OF CITY OF ALPHARETTA, GA OWNED REAL PROPERTY NEAR SHILOH ROAD AND FOWLER HILL ROAD, FORSYTH COUNTY, GA to the public and seeking bids from interested Bidders for the sale of approximately 36.3989 acres non-contiguous land tract along the Forsyth County Big Creek Greenway, zoned R2R. This property is within Forsyth County, GA, and is west of Shiloh Road, north of Union Hill Road, and east of Fowler Hill Road. The City intends to sell to one Bidder. No access is available from either of these roadways. Forsyth County’s Big Creek Greenway bisects the property on the northern portion and a portion of this property can be viewed from the greenway.
The legal description of the parcels is as follows:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being Land Lots 601, 602, 622, 623, 624, and
625, of the 2nd District, 1st Section, Forsyth County, Georgia, and being more particularly
described as follows:
BEGIN at a point at the common Land Lot corners of Land Lots 602 and 623 and run thence north 01 degrees 28 minutes 26 seconds east a distance of 284.34 feet to a point; run thence north 01 degrees 28 minutes 26 seconds east a distance of 605.10 feet to a point; run thence south 66 degrees 03 minutes 56 seconds east a distance of 1097.21 feet to a point; run thence south 24 degrees 49 minutes 35 seconds west a distance of 150.60 feet to a point; run thence south 09 degrees 06 minutes 29 seconds east a distance of 196.94 feet to a point; run thence south 08 degrees 26 minutes 31 seconds east a distance of 20.00 feet to a point; run thence south 27 degrees 01 minutes 50 seconds west a distance of 68.13 feet to a point; run thence south 64 degrees 29 minutes 15 seconds west a distance of 106.53 feet to a point; run thence north 85 degrees 13 minutes 12 seconds west a distance of 58.51 feet to a point; run thence south 59 degrees 26 minutes 39 seconds west a distance of 82.00 feet to a point; run thence south 00 degrees 13 minutes 06 seconds west a distance of 79.00 feet to a point; run thence south 12 degrees 09 minutes 46 seconds east a distance of 214.16 feet to a point; run thence south 33 degrees 29 minutes 38 seconds west a distance of 94.40 feet to a point; run thence south 23 degrees 15 minutes 43 seconds west a distance of 53.86 feet to a point; run thence south 27 degrees 06 minutes 05 seconds west a distance of 86.52 feet to a point; run thence south 01 degrees 52 minutes 28 seconds east a distance of 77.60 feet to a point; run thence south 15 degrees 38 minutes 05 seconds east a distance of 161.09 feet to a point; run thence south 17 degrees 37 minutes 58 seconds east a distance of 145.52 feet to a point; run thence south 39 degrees 02 minutes 11 seconds east a distance of 180.32 feet to a point; run thence south 53 degrees 28 minutes 27 seconds east a distance of 143.92 feet to a point; run thence south 41 degrees 07 minutes 52 seconds west a distance of 102.15 feet to a point; run thence south 43 degrees 39 minutes 58 seconds east a distance of 296.08 feet to a point; run thence north 88 degrees 58 minutes 08 seconds west a distance of 1173.39 feet to a point; run thence north 88 degrees 57 minutes 04 seconds west a distance of 16.02 feet to a point; run thence north 12 degrees 09 minutes 04 seconds east a distance of 146.23 feet to a point; run thence north 03 degrees 09 minutes 58 seconds east a distance of 72.67 feet to a point; run thence north 25 degrees 53 minutes 08 seconds east a distance of 80.20 feet to a point; run thence north 29 degrees 17 minutes 24 seconds east a distance of 81.24 feet to a point; run thence north 32 degrees 28 minutes 48 seconds east a distance of 189.95 feet to a point; run thence north 35 degrees 59 minutes 33 seconds east a distance of 151.21 feet to a point; run north 12 degrees 27 minutes 51 seconds east a distance of 279.59 feet to a point; run thence north 09 degrees 43 minutes 09 seconds east a distance of 301.35 feet to a point; run thence north 89 degrees 17 minutes 19 seconds west a distance of 364.69 feet to a point; run thence north 00 degrees 14 minutes 43 seconds east a distance of 201.22 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING, containing 36.3989 acres, as reflected on survey prepared by George W. Nelson (Georgia Registered Land Surveyor #966) of Shirey, Nelson & Associates, Inc., dated December 27, 1995.
LESS AND EXCEPT:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot 602,623 of the 2 Land District and/or N/A Georgia Militia District of Forsyth County, Georgia, being more particularly described as follows:
Beginning at a point 10 feet left of and opposite Station 152+25.22 on the construction centerline of Big Creek Greenway on Georgia Highway Project No. TEE-0006-00(586); running thence N 13°10'47" E a distance of 12.07 feet to a point 10.00 feet left of and opposite station 152+37.29 on said construction centerline laid out for Big Creek Greenway; thence northeasterly 157.860 feet along the arc of a curve (said curve having a radius of 1240.000 feet and a chord distance of 157.754 feet on a bearing of N 9°31'58" E) to the point 10.00 feet left of and opposite station 153+96.42 on said construction centerline laid out tor Big Creek Greenway; thence N 5°53'08" E a distance of 37.73 feet to a point 10.00 feet left of and opposite station 154+34.16 on said construction centerline laid out tor Big Creek Greenway; thence northwesterly 178.612 feet along the arc of a curve (said curve having a radius of 490.000 feet and a chord distance of 177.624 feet on a bearing of N 4°33'25" W) to the point 10.00 feet left of and opposite station 156+16.42 on said construction centerline laid out tor Big Creek Greenway; thence N 14°59'58" W a distance of 26.07 feet to a point 10.00 feet left of and opposite station 156+42.49 on said construction centerline laid out tor Big Creek Greenway; thence northwesterly 106.603 feet along the arc of a curve (said curve having a radius of 510.000 feet and a chord distance of 106.409 feet on a bearing of N 9°00'41" W) to the point 10.00 feet left of and opposite station 157+47.00 on said construction centerline laid out tor Big Creek Greenway; thence N 3°01'23" W a distance of 52.83 feet to a point 10.00 feet left of and opposite station 157+99.83 on said construction centerline laid out tor Big Creek Greenway; thence northwesterly 144.261 feet along the arc of a curve (said curve having a radius of 490.000 feet and a chord distance of 143.741 feet on a bearing of N 11°27'26" W) to the point 10.00 feet left of and opposite station 159+47.03 on said construction centerline laid out for Big Creek Greenway; thence N 19°53'30" W a distance of 27.76 feet to a point 10.00 feet left of and opposite station 159+74.80 on said construction centerline laid out for Big Creek Greenway; thence northwesterly 126.028 feet along the arc of a curve (said curve having a radius of 760.000 feet and a chord distance of 125.884 feet on a bearing of N 15°08'28" W) to the point 10.00 feet left of and opposite station 160+99.17 on said construction centerline laid out for Big Creek Greenway; thence N 10°23'26" W a distance of 32.54 feet to a point 10.00 feet left of and opposite station 161+31.71 on said construction centerline laid out for Big Creek Greenway; thence northwesterly 103.750 feet along the arc of a curve (said curve having a radius of 740.000 feet and a chord distance of 103.665 feet on a bearing of N 14°24'25" W) to the point 10.00 feet left of and opposite station 162+36.86 on said construction centerline laid out for Big Creek Greenway; thence N 18°25'24" W a distance of 56.73 feet to a point 10.00 feet left of and opposite station 162+93.58 on said construction centerline laid out tor Big Creek Greenway; thence S 66°56'13" E a distance of 26.70 feet to a point 10.00 feet right of and opposite station 162+75.90 on said construction centerline laid out for Big Creek Greenway; thence S 18°25'24" E a distance of 39.04 feet to a point 10.00 feet right of and opposite station 162+36.86 on said construction centerline laid out for Big Creek Greenway; thence southeasterly 106.554 feet along the arc of a curve (said curve having a radius of 760.000 feet and a chord distance of 106.467 feet on a bearing of S 14°24'25" E) to the point 10.00 feet right of and opposite station 161+31.71 on said construction centerline laid out for Big Creek Greenway; thence S 10°23'26" E a distance of 32.54 feet to a point 10.00 feet right of and opposite station 160+99.17 on said construction centerline laid out for Big Creek Greenway; thence southeasterly 122.712 feet along the arc of a curve (said curve having a radius of 740.000 feet and a chord distance of 122.571 feet on a bearing of S 15°08'28" E) to the point 10.00 feet right of and opposite station 159+74.80 on said construction centerline laid out for Big Creek Greenway; thence s 19"53'30" E a distance of 27.76 feet to a point 10.00 feet right of and opposite station 159+47.03 on said construction centerline laid out for Big Creek Greenway; thence southeasterly 150.150 feet along the arc of a curve (said curve having a radius of 510.000 feet and a chord distance of 149.608 feet on a bearing of S 11°27'26" E) to the point 10.00 feet right of and opposite station 157+99.83 on said construction centerline laid out for Big Creek Greenway; thence S 3°01'23" E a distance of 52.83 feet to a point 10.00 feet right of and opposite station 157+47.00 on said construction centerline laid out for Big Creek Greenway; thence southeasterly 102.423 feet along the arc of a curve (said curve having a radius of 490.000 feet and a chord distance of 102.237 feet on a bearing of S 9°00'41" E) to the point 10.00 feet right of and opposite station 156+42.49 on said construction centerline laid out for Big Creek Greenway; thence S 14"59'58" E a distance of 26.07 feet to a point 10.00 feet right of and opposite station 156+16.42 on said construction centerline laid out for Big Creek Greenway; thence southeasterly 185.902 feet along the arc of a curve (said curve having a radius of 510.000 feet and a chord distance of 184.874 feet on a bearing of S 4°33'25" E) to the point 10.00 feet right of and opposite station 154+34.16 on said construction centerline laid out for Big Creek Greenway; thence S 5°53'08" W a distance of 37.73 feet to a point 10.00 feet right of and opposite station 153+96.42 on said construction centerline laid out for Big Creek Greenway; thence southwesterly 160.406 feet along the arc of a curve (said curve having a radius of 1260.000 feet and a chord distance of 160.298 feet on a bearing of S 9°31'58" W) to the point 10.00 feet right of and opposite station 152+37.29 on said construction centerline laid out for Big Creek Greenway; thence S 13"10'47" W a distance of 7.33 feet to a point 10.00 feet right of and opposite station 152+29.96 on said construction centerline laid out for Big Creek Greenway; thence S 89°50'24" W a distance of 20.55 feet back to the point of beginning. Containing 0.485 acres more or less.
Property is subject to all easements and rights of way recorded and unrecorded.
The Invitation to Bid (ITB) will be available online August 24, 2023 at our bid posting website, https://cityofalpharetta.bonfirehub.com/. Interested parties are required to log in to review the ITB documents.
The virtual public bid opening will be held on Thursday, September 21, 2023, 10:00 AM using Zoom. See bid document for details.
This procurement is issued under the authority of the City of Alpharetta Procurement Policy and applicable law. The City has the authority to reject all bids or any bid that is non-responsive or not responsible, and to waive technicalities and informalities to award a contract that is in the best interest of the City. The City may also elect to contingently accept one or more Bids so that in the case of the default of the Apparent Successful Bidder, the City will accept the Contingent Bid.
For information, please contact Debora Westbrook at the City of Alpharetta Finance Department via email at purchasing@alpharetta.ga.us or at 678-297-6052.