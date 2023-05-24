ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
CITY OF ROSWELL
GEORGIA
WOODSTOCK ROAD AT SR92 AND KING ROAD
General Notice
The City of Roswell, Georgia, (Owner) is requesting Bids from qualified contractors for the construction of the following Project: WOODSTOCK ROAD AT SR92 AND KING ROAD ITB# 23-159-A
Bids for the construction of the Project will be received at the location, date and time provided for on the City’s official bid management and receipt platform, accessed using the City’s Designated Website: https://roswellgov.bonfirehub.com/opportunities. At that time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read aloud. The Bid opening will also be provided via simultaneous Zoom virtual meeting. Zoom information will be provided on the Designated Website.
Construction of a right turn lane and multi-use trail on Woodstock Rd at SR92; roadway shift along King Rd to accommodate the extension of the right turn lane to Roswell High School, construction of a multi-use trail along King Rd and stormwater treatment on both projects. Construction includes managing utility coordination/relocations with utility owners. Utility coordination/relocations is included in schedule. Major elements include but are not limited to grading, traffic control, construction of sidewalk, and asphalt paving.
Bids are due and bid opening will occur on June 8, 2023, at 2:00 PM in Room 130 at City of Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill Street, 30075.
Exactly 540 calendar days have been set aside for performance of the contract. Liquidated Damages are set at $213 per calendar day in accordance with RDOT General Conditions and GDOT 2021 Specifications.
Owner has obtained GDOT Encroachment Permit and GDOT Signal Permit. Owner has City of Roswell Land Disturbance Permit-to be issued once contract is awarded.
Owner is Closing on final parcel in next 30 days.
Information and Bidding Documents for the Project can be found at, and Bids must be submitted using the following Designated Website: https://roswellgov.bonfirehub.com/opportunities
Bidding Documents may be downloaded from the designated website at no charge. Prospective Bidders must register with the designated website in order to obtain official Bidding Documents. Documents obtained from a plan room or source other than the designated website in either electronic or paper format may not be official documents. The designated website will be updated periodically with addenda, reports, and other information relevant to submitting a Bid for the Project. All official notifications, addenda, and other Bidding Documents will be offered only through the designated website. Bids must be submitted through the designated website. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for Bidding Documents, including addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the designated website.
The GDOT Standard Specifications Construction of Transportation Systems, 2021 Edition, and applicable special provisions and supplemental specifications described within this bid package apply to the contract.
Submitting Bidders must be either a prequalified in the work categories required for completion of the contract (as determined by the Owner) or a registered subcontractor with GDOT.
A Bid Bond in the amount of 5% is required. Payment and Performance bonds equal to 100% of the Awarded Contract value are required.
The City reserves the right to reject any one or all bids.
Any pre-bid conference for the Project, and its status as a mandatory or non-mandatory event, will be provided on, and held in accordance with the Project Schedule posted on the designated website – if posted as an event.
Bids will not be accepted from Bidders that do not attend mandatory pre-bid conferences.
For all further requirements regarding addenda, bid submittal, qualifications, procedures, and contract award, refer to the Instructions to Bidders that are included in the Bidding Documents and/or on the Designated Website. Should Addenda be used to update any information provided on this sheet, dates provided or referenced in the Addenda, and, ultimately, the dates provided on the project Designated Website, have the higher precedence, and this document does not have to be separately identified in the Addenda.