ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
CITY OF ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA
FOR
SALE OF CITY-OWNED REAL PROPERTY AT OLD MILTON PARKWAY
ITB # 22-008
The City of Alpharetta is offering for SALE OF CITY-OWNED REAL PROPERTY AT OLD MILTON PARKWAY to the public and seeking bids from interested Bidders for the sale of approximately 2.17 acres. This property is within the City of Alpharetta, Georgia, across Old Milton Parkway from Wills Park, in Alpharetta’s Downtown District. The City intends to sell to one Bidder but will consider a possible lot split to sell in up to two parcels, each with available access from existing City roads. No access is available from Old Milton Parkway.
The legal description of the parcels is as follows:
Being all that tract or parcel of land lying within the City of Alpharetta and being in Land Lots 1271 & 1272, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia and being more particularly described as follows:
Beginning for the same at a concrete right of way monument found at the northeast end of a mitered intersection of the Westerly Right-of-Way Line of Wills Drive (an apparent 40 feet wide right of way), and the Northerly Right-of-Way Line of Old Milton Parkway (an apparent variable width right of way), said point being at State Plane Coordinate (Georgia West Zone) of North: 1,481,722.73; East: 2,254,518.59; thence, leaving the said Point of Beginning and running with the said mitered line
1. South 57° 00' 31" West, 32.27 feet to a point on the aforesaid line of Old Milton Parkway; thence, running with the said line of Old Milton Parkway
2. 173.82 feet along the arc of a curve deflecting to the left, having a radius of 2,356.83 feet and a chord bearing and distance of North 88° 00' 31" West, 173.78 feet; thence,
3. South 89° 52' 42" West, 621.36 feet to a concrete right of way monument found at the point of intersection with the Easterly Right of Way Line of Burnett Way (an apparent variable width right of way); thence, running with the said line of Burnett Way
4. 163.90 feet along the arc of a curve deflecting to the left, having a radius of 60.00 feet and a chord bearing and distance of North 11° 32' 26" West, 117.49 feet; thence,
5. 14.00 feet along the arc of a curve deflecting to the right, having a radius of 13.00 feet and a chord bearing and distance of North 59° 33' 21" West, 13.33 feet; thence,
6. North 03° 35' 26" West, 2.96 feet; thence, leaving the aforesaid line of Burnett Way and running adjacent to Lot 16, Block B of a subdivision entitled “Meadowbrook Park Estates, Unit Two”, and recorded among the Land Records of Fulton County, Georgia in Plat Book 101, Page 93
7. North 89° 51' 34" East, 215.14 feet to a ½ inch rebar found; thence,
8. North 00° 08' 11" East, 27.75 feet to a ½ inch crimped top pipe found (bent); thence, running adjacent to Lot 9 and 10, Block B of a subdivision entitled “Q.A. Wills Subdivision”, and recorded among the aforesaid Land Records in Plat Book 64, Page 29
9. South 89° 42' 07" East, 441.90 feet; thence, running adjacent to Lot 6, Block B of the aforesaid Q.A. Wills Subdivision
10. South 00° 00' 08" East, 109.88 feet to a 1.5 inch crimped top pipe found; thence,
11. South 89° 37' 06" East, 200.13 feet to a ½ inch rebar found on the aforesaid line of Wills Drive; thence, running with the said line of Wills Drive
12. South 00° 07' 11" East, 26.74 feet to the Point of Beginning, containing 94,794 square feet or 2.1762 acres of land, more or less.
Property is subject to all easements and rights of way recorded and unrecorded.
The Invitation to Bid (ITB) will be available online Thursday, March 10, 2022 at our bid posting website, https://cityofalpharetta.bonfirehub.com/. Interested parties are required to log in to review the ITB documents.
The virtual public bid opening will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 2:00 PM using Zoom. See bid document for details.
This procurement is issued under the authority of the City of Alpharetta Procurement Policy and applicable law. The City has the authority to reject all bids or any bid that is non-responsive or not responsible, and to waive technicalities and informalities to award a contract that is in the best interest of the City. The City may also elect to contingently accept one or more Bids so that in the case of the default of the Apparent Successful Bidder, the City will accept the Contingent Bid.
For information, please contact Debora Westbrook at the City of Alpharetta Finance Department via email at purchasing@alpharetta.ga.us or at 678-297-6052.