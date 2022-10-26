CITY OF ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
WEBB BRIDGE ROAD INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS –
MAID MARION CLOSE TO WEBB BRIDGE PARK
ITB 23-002
The City of Alpharetta is requesting bids from qualified contractors for the WEBB BRIDGE ROAD INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS – MAID MARION CLOSE TO WEBB BRIDGE PARK, including, but not limited to, roadway construction and widening, installation of curb and gutter, installation of sidewalks, installation of storm drain structures and pipes, construction of retaining walls, construction of a roundabout at Webb Bridge Road and Webb Bridge Way, installation of pedestrian lighting, installation of landscaping, and related work within the City of Alpharetta, Georgia.
The ITB documents will be available online Thursday, September 29, 2022 at our bid posting website, https://cityofalpharetta.bonfirehub.com/. Interested parties must log in to review the ITB documents. This procurement is also advertised on the Georgia Procurement Registry.
This procurement is issued under the authority of the City of Alpharetta’s Procurement Policy, also following State of Georgia and Federal applicable laws. The City has the right to reject all bids or proposals, to reject any bid or proposal that has not followed or met the City’s scope of work or specifications (non-responsive) or reject any bid or proposal that shows that a bidder cannot meet one or more of the requirements (non-responsibility). The City has the right to ignore unimportant mistakes that do not affect the work or service to be provided, the purchase of requested item(s), or proposal pricing to award a contract that is in the best interest of the City.
Land Disturbance Permits from the City of Alpharetta will be issued for this project.
NOI will be submitted prior to NTP. EPD permit will be obtained by NTP.
All anticipated rights of way and/or easements required for this project will be obtained by NTP.
The Schedule of Items form will be used as the primary representation of each Bidder’s cost/price. Award of this project will be by base bid plus any selected alternates.
The Awarded Contractor will be required to continuously pursue the Work without interruption to completion, and to achieve Final Completion of the Work in five hundred forty (540) calendar days. Liquidated damages will apply per GDOT Standard Specifications for Construction of Transportation Systems, 2021, Section 108.08.
Bidders are required to submit a bid bond for 5% of bid total with each bid prior to bid due date/time. Payment and Performance bonds in the amount of 100% of awarded bid will be required from awarded contractor.
Bids will be due on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM. All responses must be received from bidders before closing at https://cityofalpharetta.bonfirehub.com/, webpage for this project. We will not accept paper hard copy, mailed, faxed, or e-mailed responses. We will not accept responses received after the closing time.
A public bid opening will be held via Zoom shortly after the ITB due date / time has passed.
For information, please contact Debora Westbrook at the City of Alpharetta Finance Department via email at purchasing@alpharetta.ga.us or at 678-297-6052.