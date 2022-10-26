CITY OF ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
BIG CREEK GREENWAY BOARDWALK REPLACEMENT
ITB 23-004
The City of Alpharetta (City) is requesting bids from qualified contractors for the construction of the BIG CREEK GREENWAY BOARDWALK REPLACEMENT project, including, but not limited to, demolition of existing boardwalk, installation of concrete boardwalk, installation of landscape materials, and related work. The location of work is near the Mansell Road over Big Creek, within the City of Alpharetta.
American Rescue Act funding received by the City of Alpharetta will be utilized in the design and construction of this replacement boardwalk. At this time, the City is not aware of any special stipulations or requirements associated with this funding source.
The ITB documents will be available online Thursday, October 20, 2022 at our bid posting website, https://cityofalpharetta.bonfirehub.com/. Interested parties must log in to review the ITB documents. This procurement is also advertised on the Georgia Procurement Registry.
This procurement is issued under the authority of the City of Alpharetta’s Procurement Policy, also following State of Georgia and Federal applicable laws. The City has the right to reject all bids or proposals, to reject any bid or proposal that has not followed or met the City’s scope of work or specifications (non-responsive) or reject any bid or proposal that shows that a bidder cannot meet one or more of the requirements (non-responsibility). The City has the right to ignore unimportant mistakes that do not affect the work or service to be provided, the purchase of requested item(s), or proposal pricing to award a contract that is in the best interest of the City.
- No federal permits are anticipated for this project. Land Disturbance Permits from the City of Alpharetta will be issued for this project.
- The City of Alpharetta has applied for a Stream Buffer Variance for this project. No work can commence until this permit is approved.
- Contractor shall submit an updated construction schedule with each application for payment.
- No rights of way and/or easements required for this project have been obtained. The work is within existing easements or within City-owned parcels or right of way.
- The Schedule of Items form will be used as the primary representation of each Bidder’s cost/price. Award of this project will be by base bid plus any selected alternates.
The Awarded Contractor will be required to continuously pursue the Work without interruption to completion, and to achieve Final Completion of the Work in three hundred sixty-five (365) calendar days. Liquidated damages will apply per GDOT Standard Specifications for Construction of Transportation Systems, 2021, Section 108.08.
Bidders are required to submit a bid bond for 5% of bid total with each bid prior to bid due date/time. Payment and Performance bonds in the amount of 100% of awarded bid will be required from awarded contractor. Retainage of 5% will be held from each approved payment application.
Bids will be due on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 10:00 AM. All responses must be received from bidders before closing at https://cityofalpharetta.bonfirehub.com/, webpage for this project. We will not accept paper hard copy, mailed, faxed, or e-mailed responses. We will not accept responses received after the closing time.
A public bid opening will be held via Zoom shortly after the ITB due date / time has passed.
For information, please contact Debora Westbrook at the City of Alpharetta Finance Department via email at purchasing@alpharetta.ga.us or at 678-297-6052.