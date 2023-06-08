 Skip to main content
2023 Tax Digest & Levy Notice

The City of Alpharetta does hereby announce that the 2023 millage rate will be set at a meeting to be held at City Hall, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia on June 19, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. and pursuant to the requirements of O.C.G.A. Section 48-5-32 does hereby publish the following presentation of the current year's tax digest and levy, along with the history of the tax digest and levy for the past five years.

COA 2023 Tax Digest & Levy Notice

* Estimated Tax Digest and Exemptions for 2023.

* Homesteaded property owners have their taxable valuation growth capped at the lesser of 3% or CPI.