CITY OF ALPHARETTA 2023 TAX DIGEST AND LEVY NOTICE
The City of Alpharetta does hereby announce that the 2023 millage rate will be set at a meeting to be held at City Hall, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia on August 28, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. and pursuant to the requirements of O.C.G.A. Section 48-5-32 does hereby publish the following presentation of the current year's tax digest and levy, along with the history of the tax digest and levy for the past five years.
*Homesteaded property owners have their taxable valuation growth capped at the lesser of 3% or CPI (applicable to the M&O Tax Levy only).