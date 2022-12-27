2022 Year End Report – City of Milton (TSPLOST)

2022 Year End Report – City of Milton
2016 Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST I)
Pursuant to Senate Bill 369, Section 48-8-269-6 the following chart represents the 2022 annual non-technical report on financial status of each Tier 1 & 2 purpose/program. This report represents the period from October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
*Contracted figures do not include actual property purchases.
**Birmingham Middle Bridge expended $13,743 in FY 21 that was not reported in year-end report, “Amount expended in prior years” has been updated to reflect this omission.
***FY21 report included $205,245.21 in expenses on Big Creek Greenway project that were reimbursed by federal funds, “Amount expended in prior years” has been updated to reflect this correctly.