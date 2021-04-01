It is easy to view some recent commercials featuring fictionalized Dodge brothers Horace and John screaming around a desert road in Charger and Challenger Hellcat models with a big grain of salt. For starters, the Dodge brothers both died during in 1920, so the sheer terror of piloting something with 800 horsepower would have rendered the two men into little puddles of fear and excrement.
At the end of one such commercial, the narrator comes on to say the Dodge brothers’ “spirit lives on” in power-laden lineup of modern-day Dodge. It’s also easy to dismiss this claim when you consider Dodge was mostly in the market of military vehicles at the time of the founding brothers’ deaths. But maybe a family sedan packing 800 horses really is the embodiment of what the brothers would have wanted.
In William Knoedelseder’s 2018 book, “Fins: Harley Earl, the Rise of General Motors, and the Glory Days of Detroit,” the author briefly outlines just how outlandish the brothers were after finding success providing parts to Ford before venturing out and offering their own models.
Knoedelseder writes that Horace purchased a 243-foot yacht, the largest private boat on the Great Lakes at the time, while John built a 110-room, 24-bath mansion. The modern Dodge company might proudly point that as an example of the Dodge brothers’ excess, which perfectly coincides with offering its lineup of Hellcat-themed muscle.
But they probably wouldn’t want to bring too much light to some other details of their founders’ lives.
“John once forced a saloonkeeper to dance on the bar at the point of a pistol, smashing dozens of glasses against the mirror during the terrified man’s performance,” Knoedelseder wrote. “On another occasion, he and a companion attacked a prominent attorney who had two wooden legs, knocking him to the ground and kicking him viciously.”
Either way, these bits of the Dodge biography show that perhaps the ultimate expression of the brand channeling its founders is in the excess, absurdity and unconstrained brutality of the Charger Hellcat Redeye.
Under the hood is a burbling, 6.2-liter turbocharged beast offering a staggering 797-hp and over 700 torques. Providing the extra 90-hp over the standard Charger Hellcat is a supercharger that displaces 2.7-liters and produces over 14 psi of boost.
The Redeye hustles from 0-60 in 3.6 seconds, runs the quarter mile at 10.6 seconds at 129 mph and races on to its 203-mph top speed while its bulky V8 roars and its supercharger gives off a demonic scream that makes the “Hellcat” designation an obvious name choice.
This ridiculous power provides an eye-popping, neck-bracing punch that is both enthralling and terrifying.
I’ve had plenty of correspondence with PR agents from automakers, but it was not until I had the Redeye show up on my driveway that I was given a warning about a car’s intensity.
“With great power comes great responsibility,” the representative said, perhaps believing my name was Peter Parker, not Joe Parker. “A friendly reminder to stay safe, but of course, have a blast.”
I certainly had a blast, anyway.
The Redeye isn’t your roller coaster type thrills — fast and wild but still controlled. It’s more like base jumping off a cliff with a padlock attached to your ripcord. If you make it out alive, it is a thrill with practically no comparison. But to do so, and I don’t say this lightly, you have to make it out alive.
When all of its 797 horses are put to work, the rear end is as twitchy as a meth addict, resulting in simultaneous smiles and sphincter clinching.
I lit up the rear tires while traversing, carefully, I might add, a small roundabout. I barely put my foot down on an average-length Georgia highway on-ramp and found myself speeding passing cars already on the 75-mph limited roadway. I slid out its rear end while giving the throttle the tiniest of touches around a backroad bend.
Every drive in the Redeye, from picking up groceries to going full bore, is cause for excitement.
And the SRT is brash in its delivery of thrills.
This is no sport sedan that offers serious power only when called upon. It’s grunt is always at the forefront of a driver’s mind. If it isn’t in their headspace, the Dodge will certainly remind them, even just by the placement of certain controls.
The button to turn on launch control is just as prominent as inputs for audio and the climate system. The digital screen in the center of the gauge cluster dedicates several pages to show your top speed, 0-60, quarter-mile, eighth-of-a-mile and lap times. An always-present “button” on the touchscreen takes you to a menu where you can engage line-lock and adjust launch control settings.
Even the Charger’s computers want you to have a good time. Most current traction control systems will prevent any kind of driver-induced skidding or sliding. Not in the Dodge. Even with the system fully on, you can spin the rear tires and swing the rear out to grin-inducing levels before it decides to rein you in. Turn it off, and there’s even more fun to be had. If your idea of fun is being constantly on the brink of disaster, that is.
To keep things in check, the Redeye’s Brembo brakes offer serious stopping power that is made all the more impressive by the sedan’s 4,600-lb. curb weight.
Steering feel isn’t supreme, which can make for a harrowing experience when the rear end steps out, and it certainly will, but consider it just another dash of bedlam in this wild machine.
Its excesses extend to its consumption.
The Redeye drinks fuel like a 20-year-old at a frat party, gulping and chugging with abandon. But instead of the co-ed who ends up in a pile of vomit reeking of cheap beer and bargain-barrel liquor, the Hellcat turns ethanol into smoke.
In just a few short days, I had abused the Pirelli tires to the point I lost all confidence in throwing into a corner for fear that all the rubber surrounding the wheels had been converted to atmosphere.
If you want to try your hand at investing, I’ve got a sure-fire winner — if Redeye sales increase, invest in Pirelli.
There are no mundane drives undertaken in the Redeye, but those who learn to manage its power are rewarded with practical and comfortable cruiser.
Beyond the beastliness is an extremely spacious backseat and commodious trunk. In everyday driving situations, the Charger’s ride is mostly supple and its steering light enough to traverse tight parking lots.
The Redeye can easily handle a family trip to the store, and it will get everyone home before the tub of ice cream in the trunk even begins to soften.
It’s irreverent, intoxicating, invigorating and intimidating. And despite it trying to kill me on a few occasions, I love it.
However, the Redeye does beg the question, is it worth the approximate $9,000 premium over the Hellcat Widebody and as-tested price of $87,000?
The short answer is, probably not. The Hellcat Widebody still offers 707-hp and much of the amenities of its stablemate, and that $9,000 in savings will still be needed for fuel and rubber replacement.
There are also some cheaper-feeling materials in the cabin, which is beginning to show its age.
But you can’t put a price on happiness, and the Redeye delivers serious value-for-dollar where power and grins are concerned.
The adage says to live every day like its your last, and that can serve as all the justification you need to put a Redeye in your garage. And, with its immense power and predilection for fun, if you aren’t careful, every drive in it could be your last.
I think the Dodge brothers would be pleased with it bearing their name.
