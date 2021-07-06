The Dodge Durango Hellcat is a suite of substantial figures — over 700 horsepower, a 0-60 time of 3.5 seconds, a supercharged 6.2-liter V8, a top speed of 180 mph, six seats and a 5,710-pound curb weight.
But before getting into more about this Detroit-made beast, perhaps the most exhilarating way of moving a family around town, there are other numbers to consider.
Dodge says it will only produce about 2,000 Hellcat Durango models and only in 2021. And it didn’t take long for the entire run of orders to dry up. So, to put this snarling monster in your driveway, you will likely be paying far more than its already eyebrow-raising MSRP of just over $82,000.
A recent quick search has found just five on sale here (from dealers) here in Georgia. The lowest on that list rings it and $90,595, but three break the six-figure mark with the most expensive on sale for just under $120,000.
So, those looking to buy Dodge’s latest 700-hp-plus behemoth will have to dish out some serious dough. But for those willing to take the plunge, the Hellcat is like no other family hauler out there.
This is immediately apparent when turning over the V8 behemoth under the hood. Its roars and burbles are boisterous enough to wake a sleeping toddler through two sets of walls, something my wife didn’t appreciate when I stirred our toddler from a desperately needed nap.
“Your stupid engine woke her up,” she texted me just moments after I left the house.
But the real excitement comes when you turn up the engine’s volume to 11 by putting your right foot down and hear the devious whine from its 2-liter supercharger that was obviously a driving force behind the “Hellcat” moniker.
The four-wheel drive system transfers all 710 horses and 645-foot-pounds of torque into momentum at a moment’s notice, especially with the launch control system active, sending the Durango off to the horizon in a blur. The power punch is immediate and throws your head into the back of the seat hard enough to keep chiropractors in business while the Hellcat bounds to a ¼-mile time of 11.5-seconds.
And like other Hellcat models, a button to turn on launch control is front and center in the Durango’s extensive suite of buttons and knobs. Dodge knows you’re going to want quick access when the mood strikes. And after only a few samplings, the desire for more comes often.
These Hellcat has impressive performance compared to just about anything with four wheels, but it’s even more incredible considering you can subject up to six passengers, simultaneously, to its performance. It’s ridiculous, and I mean that in the best way possible.
Even without pressure applied to the right pedal, it continually picks up speed. The Durango Hellcat is far more relaxed driving around town than its Charger Hellcat stablemate — which will light up its tires at the mere suggestion of acceleration input — but you still get the sense the Durango isn’t content to doddle around town. That became evident when I received a speeding ticket behind the wheel of the Hellcat despite coasting. It just wants to go.
The Hellcat seems happiest to launch itself into the next town in a straight line, but despite its near-three-ton heft, the Durango still offers agility through corners. Granted, it is big, and certainly feels that way when attacking the bends, but its sticky Pirelli P Zero rubber provides impressive grip. Body roll is prevalent, and quick transitions can upset the suspension, but the speeds attained from this bulky boy through twisty roads are still remarkable.
Braking, crucial for something with the Hellcat’s power and weight, is also notable. While the 15.7-inch slotted rotors and Brembo six-piston caliper system can be slightly grabby, they provide serious stopping power the extends the Hellcat’s drama.
One grumble comes from the TorqueFlite 8-speed automatic, which can be too eager to downshift around mild turns around town. But on hard pulls, where it really counts in a performance machine like the Hellcat, it’s practically without fault.
Those who want to do the shifting themselves can with paddle shifters, but they are better suited for use during straight-line pulls versus corner carving due to their awkward position. To make way for the audio controls on the rear of the steering wheel (which are conveniently placed in their own right), the paddle shifters are placed higher and farther back on the wheel, making them difficult to use when navigating a sharp turn at speed.
Still, these gripes are relatively minor in the grand scheme, because there is perhaps no more exciting way to get the kids to soccer practice or pick up a load of groceries. Every drive in the Hellcat is an occasion, and that’s not something that can be said about many, if any, six-seater SUVs.
Passenger space is ample in the front row and in the middle row captain’s chairs, and the rear row, while best suited for kids, can still accommodate adults in a (slightly literal) pinch. With the rear row folded away, there is plenty of space to haul things while you haul ass.
The Durango also comes with an impressive tow rating of 8,700-pounds.
The Hellcat also offers a generous helping of creature comforts, including three-zone climate control, supple Nappa leather seats that are heated and ventilated in the front, extensive connectivity and plug-in ports, a 7-inch digital gauge cluster and a 10-inch infotainment screen running the Dodge’s intuitive Uconnect system.
So, the Hellcat is a seriously quick, intense, laugh-inducing machine that can also handle day-to-day duties. But, there is still that elephant in the room — money.
Along with its sizeable price point inflated by its limited run, the Hellcat makes buyers pay significantly at the pump.
The Durango doesn’t sip fuel, it gulps and chugs with abandon.
Its 13-mpg combined rating meant that much of the time I shaved off my commute by hustling it’s 6.2-liter engine was lost when I had to make a pit stop for gas. Again.
But to modify an adage, with great power comes great fuel bills.
So, for those who can afford it, both at a dealer, at the pumps and at the local traffic court, I can think of no more thrilling way of conquering the Walmart run, taking a full pack of kiddos to school or making the daily commute that blends so much practicality with ridiculousness.
The Hellcat is absurd in so many ways, and that’s all the more reason to love it. If you can get behind the wheel of one.
