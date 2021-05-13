There are numerous examples of specialized cars and trucks that Mr. Everyman can purchase, from supercars, heavy-duty trucks and SUVs that can still handle unpaved paths, but only one type of purpose-built vehicle is nearly universally loathed — the minivan.
While I could ramble about people’s misgiving toward minivans, I can be brief in stating that the minivan is a fantastic purpose-build vehicle. They are meant to move families or lots of people in relative comfort while still offering ample cargo room. Above that, most cater to kids or parent-friendly features that ease the burden of hauling a mess of wee-ones to school.
And of all the minivans out there, the best is the Chrysler Pacifica. I’d argue the 2021 iteration of the Pacifica is not only one of the best specialized vehicles on the market today, as far as meeting the demands of those it caters to, it may just be the best of them all.
To illustrate the point, let’s go back to what minivans are meant for — moving people and stuff with ease and in good comfort.
Check and check for the Pacifica.
The Chrysler offers ample space for passengers with standard second-row bucket seats (8-passenger seating is an option) and a third-row bench seat that is spacious even for two adults. The middle and rear row also sit a bit higher than the front, giving those in those seats more visibility.
The Pacifica still offers an extremely generous 32-cubic feet of storage area behind the third row, and the well that holds the rear row when stored away is convenient for storage taller items, like a bulky stroller.
Of course, for more cargo space, all Pacifica models come with Stow ‘N Go seating that significantly increases storage capability. In upper trims, the rear seats will fold away with the push of a button. Tucking the middle seats away takes just a few motions. Limited and Pinnacle trims get an assist feature that adds a button in the middle row for moving the front seats forward during this process, preventing the annoying back-and-forth walk usually associated with tucking away a second-row seat.
Over 87-cubic feet of storage is offered behind the second row with a massive 140-cubes of cargo space available with the middle row folded away, making the Pacifica a legitimate cargo van when called upon.
Chrysler says the Pinnacle models will store up to 60 gallon-jugs of milk, which is second only to the number of weasels it can carry in the “weird storage comparison” scenarios.
It’s even spacious for smaller items. The Pacifica has enough cubbies and storage bins, including under the seats, in the center console and on the doors, to lose seemingly hundreds of things if you don’t know where to look.
Lift-over height is also just 24-inches, easing the task of loading bulky or heavy items into the cargo area.
Couple all this with the convenience of the available hands-free, sliding rear door and tailgate, and the Pacifica is ready to haul whatever is thrown at it with ease. It’s even rated to tow up to 3,600-pounds.
The Pacifica also delivers well on the comfort front.
In addition to the spacious interior, the ride is smooth and relaxed, and though there is body roll around corners, the Pacifica never feels as if it is about to fall over.
The ultimate family-man van also benefits from a mile-long list of features.
My Limited tester, which rang in at just under $50,000 with destination, came with the Uconnect Theater with wireless streaming that includes dual seatback touchscreens with built-in games, wireless headphones, a host of inputs and a Blu-Ray/DVD Player.
The package also includes a built-in vacuum for sucking up the eight pounds of crumbs a child can manufacture from a single graham cracker. Another great feature is the FamCAM interior camera, which puts those wide-angle interior mirrors of other minivans to shame. Using the Uconnect infotainment system, FamCAM provides a birds-eye video feed of the middle and rear seats, so you can actually watch your kid turn a single cracker into approximately 8,401,212 crumbs.
Another boon for the fantastic purpose-built Pacifica is kid-friendly touches all around. For instance, the button to operate the power liftgate is on the side of the rear cargo instead of on the gate itself, meaning shorter kids can still operate it.
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Amazon Alexa and SiriusXM connectivity are standard in all models, along with a 10.1-inch touchscreen and a Wi-Fi hotspot.
The Pacifica features the new Uconnect 5 system. There is a dizzying array of buttons and menus on the crisp screen, but given a little time it is mostly intuitive with quick response times and an array of features.
While cheaper models can be had, I’d opt for the Limited trim, which gets all the aforementioned features plus wireless charging, a tri-pane panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, remote start, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go feature and additional driver’s aids.
Safety features will be high on the list for those with families, and again, the Pacifica delivers.
All models come standard with blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-path detection, lane-departure warning, parking assist, collision warning and enough airbags to make it a bounce-house on wheels.
Now, all of this is great, but minivan stigma is not rooted simply in features and practicality. It’s all about looks and performance.
Well, despite refreshed looks that make the Pacifica look a bit less minivan-like, it still looks, well, like a minivan. That said, swooping lines or dramatic character would only infringe on what the minivan is meant to do.
Where performance is concerned, the Pacifica is no pootler. Its 287-hp V6 provides ample get-up-and-go around town, and its steering isn’t completely devoid of feel. It’s light enough for easy maneuverability in parking lots but has heft to still feel connected to the road.
A downside is the 9-speed automatic transmission, which can be jerky and hesitant to shift around town.
But really, it’s far from terrible to drive. It’s the epitome of “fine.” There are no real thrills, of course, but again, we are talking about a purpose-built machine, and the Pacifica’s performance is good for its tasks.
It can now also be fitted with all-wheel drive.
Despite its bulk and weight, the Pacifica is reasonably efficient, returning between 20 mpg in AWD models and 22 with FWD. The available plug-in hybrid version is an extremely attractive prospect, though. Hybrid models will get around 30-miles of electric-only range and return about 30 combined mpg. However, the battery pack in the hybrid eliminates Stow ‘N Go capability in the middle row.
And all of this can be yours for less than the price of a well-equipped two-row SUV, which would still lack the Pacifica’s features, seating capacity and cargo room.
The Pacifica isn’t just the best minivan on the market, it is easily in the top echelon of all family cars — SUVs, trucks, sedans and hatchbacks included. And it’s not just my favorite minivan, it is among the best sensible, affordable, efficient and feature-rich offerings your car money can buy.
It’s unfortunate the stigma of minivans will keep its sales in check despite all these factors, but those who know better will reap the benefits.
The Pacifica is a prime example of a vehicle absolutely excelling at its mission and principle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.