The 2021 Hyundai Sonata N-Line’s 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder is a generous sprinkling of lemon zest in a beurre blanc. It’s the appreciable tang of a pickled radish in a green salad. It’s the dusting of cinnamon over a latte.
That’s to say, it’s a small addition that greatly benefits the overall experience.
The N Line’s four-cylinder turbo, the same power plant from the sister offering Kia K5 GT, dishes up 290-hp and a grunty 311-foot-pounds of torque. It will hustle from a stop to 60 mph in just over five seconds and provides ample power throughout the rev range.
And with a dual-clutch transmission, a bevy of sporty tuning to its underpinnings, bigger and better brakes and launch control, drivers can put the extra 99 horses and 130 pound-feet of torque over the base Sonata to good use.
Yet, the N Line doesn’t sport “look at me” styling. Sure, there are some upgrades like a blacked-out grille, minimalistic side skirts, some added air intakes, sporty seats and some “N” badging, but John Q. Public would be hard pressed to spot the differences between the N Line and a standard Sonata by a glance.
Despite its “Active Sound Design,” there’s no loud bellow from its dual exhaust. Just a subtle note that reminds drivers it is still being powered by a series of small explosions.
Buyers aren’t asked to pay a massive premium over base models for more performance. Sure, the N Line’s asking price of just over $34,000 is about 10-grand more than a base version, but buyers are compensating for a massive amount of added features as well, not just horsepower.
And though it has ample power and performance, driving the N Line is as easy as stirring broth.
For those who want a strong midsized sedan seasoned with a generous but subtle helping of hot sauce, the N Line absolutely excels.
The revamped Sonata, introduced for the 2020 model year, is already a strong offering in the midsized sedan market with a long list of standard features, real-world practicality, an affordable price point and Hyundai’s unbeatable warranty.
But again, that 2.5-liter engine just wakens up the taste buds, so to speak, that much more.
The turbo puts its power down hard — peak torque is available between 1,6500 and 4,000 rpm — providing drivers with vigorous starts and plenty of mid-range power. With launch control, the Sonata is quick to hustle, and with a long enough road (or one with a lack of radar guns), the N Line rewards drivers with steady and energetic pulls.
Passing on the highway? Other drivers will be confused as to why that rocket that just passed is wearing a “Sonata” badge.
Hyundai has done well to manage that ample power through just the front wheels. With its stiffer overall setup and two sport driving modes, the N Line can impress with its cornering prowess. There is an inspiring amount of grip, body roll is negligent and the upgraded brakes have serious stopping power.
There is still a bit of torque steer under hard acceleration, especially in Sport + mode, which turns off traction control, and the understeer can rear its head despite the sticky summer rubber fitted to my tester. But overall, these are minor complaints only felt when pushing the Sonata to the limit — something I don’t expect most buyers of the sensible sedan will do often.
The 8-speed, wet dual-clutch automatic serves up smart and speedy shifts in spirited jaunts, and drivers can manage the changes through standard paddle shifters. Mostly smooth in its operation, the auto can serve up some jolting shifts when navigating city streets.
While the N Line has legitimate sport capability given all its power is sent just to the front wheels, it is still, at heart, a practical commuter/family car.
There’s room for five in the cabin and a generously sized trunk. Fit and finish is of high quality, with well-engineered feeling buttons and knobs throughout. Overall, the N Line feels far more luxurious that its price point would suggest.
A 12.3-inch gauge cluster display offers a bevy of information for drivers, including fantastic graphics when sporty driving modes are activated, with a 10-inch touchscreen dominating the dash. A 12-speaker Bose audio system is standard with wireless charging, Sirius XM, navigation and Apple/Android connectivity. While Hyundai’s infotainment system is attractive, there are downsides — seemingly endless menus, the system can be slow to respond, and I’m no fan of the haptic feedback “buttons” that flank the touchscreen.
Creature comforts help to mitigate those issues and come in the form of Nappa leather-lined seats, dual automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, heated front seats and other features.
There’s also an extensive range of driver’s aids, including forward, blind spot and rear cross-traffic collision avoidance systems, smart cruise control with stop and go, lane keep/follow assist and automatic high beams.
Hyundai’s Blue Link system also allows for remote start, door locking/unlocking and climate control adjustments to be made through a phone app.
While the Sonata isn’t flashy in its looks, it does offer attractive lines and a sleek profile. The N Line improves on those looks with unique 19-inch alloy wheels, a ducktail spoiler, a more aggressive front fascia and quad-tipped exhaust.
And though it comes with significantly more power than a standard Sonata, the N Line still comes with an EPA combined fuel rating of 27 combined mpg.
Overall, the N Line still is a dutiful performer as a family car or commuter, but its gutsy engine and sport tuning allows drivers to have some fun when the mood strikes, or that added power for needed for traversing metro Atlanta traffic.
To quote the movie “Waiting,” the N Line provides that “little extra” that separates the ordinary from extraordinary.
