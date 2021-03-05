My daughter has reached an interesting age in human development. She recognizes and understands a short list of words, but she has yet to cultivate enough of a vocabulary or grasp of the English language to properly communicate.
She may not be able to convey complex thoughts like, “Father, I would appreciate if you would leave my massive array of toys completely spread out among the living room, dining room and kitchen floor, as that is where I would like them to be.” Instead, I move them back to the toy box, and she responds by screaming.
Demands, such as, “Please place me upon your lap so I may crawl all over you and crush your testicles because I apparently don’t want a sibling,” fall deaf on my ears. Mainly because they are conveyed via screams. Or maybe the crotch pain just impacts my hearing.
Even simple bits of information, like hunger, boredom and the like are communicated via screams and grunts.
And that reminds me of the 2021 Toyota RAV4.
The gas-only version I recently tested (hybrid and plug-in hybrid models are also available) comes equipped with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine bolted to an 8-speed automatic transmission.
The 8-speed auto lacks the smarts to serve up smooth gear changes and give itself the right cog in most situations. So, in its frustration, it uses the engine to shout. Kind of like how my daughter can’t quite figure out complex thought, so she screams.
My wife and I took the RAV4 on a weekend trip to a cabin and were accosted the entire way by the indecisive transmission leading to the groaning and yelling of the engine in various situations. Ironically enough, we had taken the trip in part to get away from the constant moaning and hollering of my daughter, who was staying at the grandparent’s house for the weekend.
Throughout our trip along interstates, state highways and windy mountain roads, the transmission consistently bungled gear changes, bashing through them like a fly caught in a window. That resulted in jarring shifts while it tried to make up its mind. Passing on the highway typically included a drop in gear, then a quick change up in cogs before another downshift because the previous change was made prematurely. The same could be said in the winding roads that called for constant adjustments in pace.
The sporadic gear changes caused the 203-hp engine — which has respectable gusto for everyday driving — to shout when the revs were too high, which was often, and it led to groans when they were too low, which was also an often occurrence.
The unruly automatic transmission makes the hybrid RAV4 a more appealing alternative. The engine in the hybrid will still whinge under acceleration, mind you, but without eight gears to shuffle through, it’s a lot more bearable. It comes with slightly more horsepower, which is always welcome, and a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that is one of the smoothest and smartest on the market. The 40 combined mpg of the hybrid, which bests gas-only models by double digits, is also a strong selling point.
Toyota is now offering a plug-in version, the RAV4 Prime, for those wanting even more efficiency. The 302-hp system gets a 94 mpg-equivalent rating by the EPA and can run about 40 miles on electric power only.
Outside of its bunglesome transmission, the gas-only RAV4 is akin to its electrified brothers in providing a solid overall package.
Inside its rugged skin is a practical, mostly comfortable cabin that serves up respectable road manners with a large helping of tech and driver aids above base trim.
All models get Toyota’s Safety Sense 2.0 suite of driver aids, which includes features like a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, radar cruise control, lane departure warning with steering assist and other amenities. My XLE tester, a step up from base LE models, also came with rear cross-traffic alert and blind-spot monitoring.
Most buyers will find their sweet spot in mid-range XLE or XLE Premium models.
XLE versions get a 7-inch infotainment screen with a 4.2-inch digital display in the gauge cluster, five USB ports, 17-inch allow wheels, LED headlights, dual-zone climate control and fabric-trimmed seats with an 8-way power adjustable driver’s throne.
My XLE tester also included optional heated front seats and steering wheel, a larger infotainment display, panoramic backup display, a JBL speaker system, wireless charging and parking assist.
XLE Premium models up the ante with 19-inch wheels, synthetic leather seating, a power liftgate and other appreciable features.
Matching the butch appearance of its exterior, the RAV4 has big, chunky knobs and buttons for the driver, and it unlike some its counterparts, it is happy to handle a bit of off-beaten path. For those wanting a bit more capability away from the tarmac can consider the Off-Road models with chunky tires, all-wheel drive and a tuned suspension.
All RAV4’s come with front-wheel drive as standard, but all-wheel drive is available across the range.
On the daily drive, the RAV4 does not completely shield passengers from bumps in the road, but the ride is mostly supple and it glides through corners without much protest or body roll.
Accommodations are ample for up to five passengers, and the rear seats fold flat to add to the generous rear cargo area.
Toyota’s infotainment system is beginning to look outdated, but it is easy to use and controls are set up intuitively.
The RAV4 is an attractive contender in the small SUV market, a category it essentially created. But it’s annoying transmission actually makes the hybrid and its smoother, all-wheel drive powertrain more attractive, especially considering the approximate $1,000 markup for hybrid models will pay for itself in short order with savings at the pumps.
And if you’re the parent of a 20-month-old, the hybrid presents a bit of savings to your sanity so you can escape the onslaught of screaming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.