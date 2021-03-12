As I’ve worked from home the last year, like so many, I’ve felt its walls begin to creep in on me. This relatively large home has slowly seemed to shrink to the point I feel I could simultaneously take a shower, cook an omelet and tuck the kiddo into bed.
So, going out for a drive is a welcome respite from this household/workspace/daycare, but what I crave out of the drive fluctuates.
Some nights, I want to hit a lightly trafficked highway or interstate and cruise comfortably, chasing the horizon that holds the incredible appeal of not being my living room.
Other days, I need more stimulation. On those occasions, I want to pin the throttle to the floor and attack undulating backroads and get the heartrate up, a rarity considering the most exercise I get nowadays is walking to and from the fridge.
So, it’s nice when a car that handle both of those situations supremely well gets delivered to my driveway, a car like the 2021 BMW M550i.
The M550i can soak up the highway miles, delivering a comfortable and quiet ride for me to enjoy in its upscale cabin. Or, when the mood strikes, I can give its 4.4-liter V8 a workout on backroads, letting its 523-horses reignite a passion for performance.
And when the wife and/or kiddo wants to come along for the ride, the Beemer is practical and commodious for passengers and their stuff.
Having the M550i on the driveway is the perfect excuse to hit the road, not that I really need one after the last 12 months.
The M550i’s styling has been hit with a dose of added spice for 2021. While the 5-Series is yet to sport the giant kidney grille featured on the 4-Series, essentially the foie gras of kidneys, its fascia has been updated with a slightly larger grille and refreshed, slimmer headlights. The rear also gets new tailpipe “finishers,” updated taillights and, in the M550i, a new aero kit with unique exterior accents.
I can’t speak for the M550’s ride quality without the Adaptive M Suspension — the major component of the $3,600 Dynamic Handling Package — with it, the M550 is both comfortable and composed.
In Comfort mode, the Beemer delivers a relaxed ride that soaks up road imperfections and glides through turns.
The cockpit enhances the BMW’s supple road manners with supportive seats wrapped in supple leather, sound deadening, ambient lighting and dual 12.3-inch displays for BMW’s iDrive infotainment system and gauge cluster. Heated front seats, a faux-leather covered dash and Harman Kardon surround sound system are also standard.
Soft-touch materials are pervasive throughout the cabin, and controls feel sturdy and well-engineered.
Cowhide seats are standard with upgraded Nappa leather with contrast stitching available. Trim can either come in chrome, black piano or wood finish.
Despite the twin-turbo churning out 523-hp and 553 torque, the twin-turbo V8 is content to cruise around town. It will happily putz along between red lights, but every now and then it will remind drivers, especially when they happen to get a bit stabby on the throttle, there is serious power in reserve. Still, it’s a mostly subtle reminder, just a little twinkle to let you know it can stretch its legs. You know, if you want me to, (wink).
Part of the poise the M550 has in everyday driving situations comes down to its 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission. Its torque converter allows for smooth transitions at lower speeds, but it still runs through the cogs with rapidity in sporty driving situations. There are paddle shifters, but with the transmission providing smart gear changes in all driving situations, they can mostly be left as steering wheel ornaments.
The V8 hustles the M550i from 0-60 in 3.6 seconds with an aggressive, though still somewhat reserved, bellow. Dialing up Sport or Sport Plus stiffens the suspension to provide composure through corners and quick on-the-fly adjustments with a heavier steering feel and more responsive gear changes.
The Bridgestone Potenza tires provide ample grip through the bendy bits with the all-wheel xDrive system sending the right dosage of power to the correct wheels.
Anyone who has a remote interest in cars is likely well aware that the 5-Series lacks communicative steering, and the M550i is no exception. But one saving grace is that the steering is appropriately hefty in sporty driving modes.
And when that lack of feel causes drivers to get things wrong, the M Sport tuned brakes with blue calipers have serious stopping power.
Pandemic life is about as dull as a can of beans, but the M550i acts as a whopping dollop of hot sauce to liven things up a bit.
Of course, those who are really after thrills in a 5-Series could consider the M5. However, the true “M” car lacks the everyday balance of the M550i, it’s a honed machine that puts performance over comfort. Also, you can’t get into an M5 without spending six digits — pricing starts above $103,000 — whereas buyers can drive away with an M550i for about $77,000.
That said, options can quickly swell that price. My well-appointed tester hit the $93,000 mark.
I’d spec the M550 with the aforementioned Dynamic Handling Package, Driving Assistance Plus Package ($1,700) that includes active cruise control with stop and go and other driver’s assists, and a heated steering wheel and front/rear seats ($540) that totals about $84,000 with destination.
The M550i is a great escape from the live/work/play all at home lifestyle, whether you fancy a relaxing trek or something to get the heart racing. It’s a hard BMW to fault, because, pandemic or not, it has serious appeal from behind the wheel.
