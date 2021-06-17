Call it a pet peeve, call it being impatient, call it unreasonable, but I cannot stand when I’m filling up a car’s tank and the pump decides to only deliver my needed fuel at a rate of about two-thimbles-per-minute.
And just like when you are in a rush to check out at the gas station counter and the person in front of you is cashing in approximately 4,151 scratch-off lottery tickets when you’re just trying throw down a dollar for a soda, I always seem to encounter a slow pump when in a hurry. The weather could be foul, I could be running late for an appointment, traffic could have already set me behind schedule or, what I faced most recently, I could be on a road trip ready to get back on the pavement. It never seems to fail those are the times the pump decides it would rather hold on to its fuel.
Lucky for me, my latest road trip to the sandy shores of the Florida panhandle was undertaken in the 2021 Kia Sorento hybrid, a new electrified version of the Korean automaker’s smaller three-row SUV. Slow pumps be damned, I could just drive on by.
That’s because the Sorento hybrid gets an EPA estimate 37 combined mpg, which leads the current three-row SUV class, and a figure I nearly reached despite my heavy right foot traversing open Georgia, Alabama and Florida highways. This is stellar efficiency for a two-ton SUV that can seat six passengers, or in my case, haul a married couple desperate for a relaxing vacation, their 2-year-old toddler, all their luggage and enough toys and items to keep baby entertained during a week-long stay — about two-tons-worth of toys if I had to hazard a guess.
With a 17.7-gallon tank, the Sorento’s efficiency allowed me to go about my daily commute for nearly a week, drive from North Metro Atlanta to the Florida panhandle and back into Alabama before I even needed to consider fueling up.
The Sorento swallowed up my people and things with ease, yet it seemed to sip fuel at a rate of about two-thimbles-per-minute. The new hybrid in the Kia stable is not just a prudent consumer of gas, though, it’s a practical, attractive three-row that is chockfull of standard features that presents excellent value. And it’s a great chariot for a small family taking a vacation.
Hybrid Sorento models are powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder and a 1.5-kWh lithium battery for a combined output of 227-hp. The system is rated for a total of 258-pound-feet of torque with the batter providing appreciable grunt at low revs with the 1.6-liter providing a peak torque up to 4,500-rpm.
The system provided plenty of power, either from a stop and passing along the highway, during my southward trek, with the 6-speed automatic transmission (no CVT here) providing subtle gear changes.
While normal operation is smooth, the Sorento’s regenerative braking can lead to some jerky stops, and the switch from electric to gas power at lower speeds is noticeable. However, overall ride quality is comfortable.
Despite a downhill brake control and hill-start assist, the Sorento only delivers its powers to the front wheels for those looking to take it off the beaten path.
Wind and tire noise are quite pervasive in the cabin at highway speeds, but the Sorento hybrid’s cabin is a nice place to be with plenty of creature comforts and amenities. Build quality is also above par, with sturdy buttons and knobs and softer materials on high-touch areas. Textured metallic trim, vertical vents and a rotary gear lever add pleasing visual touches.
Standard interior features include heated front seats, a 4.2-inch color display in the gauge cluster, leatherette seat trim and leather-wrapped steering wheel, second- and third-row vents with dual-zone climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen, seven USB ports through all three rows, keyless entry and remote start.
Upgrading to an EX model nets buyers added features like LED interior lighting, a panoramic sunroof and wireless charging.
My EX tester came with an power-folding rear row, operated via buttons in the cargo area, for easy loading. The captain’s chairs in the middle row also fold flat with the pull of a single lever (no middle row bench seat is available, keeping the Sorento’s seating capacity to six). With its smaller footprint from many three-row models, the Sorento’s 12-cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear row is less than what some of its competitors provide, including the Toyota Highlander hybrid, but cargo space swells to 38-cubic feet with the middle seats tucked away. And the Sorento has the distinction of beating out the Highlander in efficiency.
With one middle row seat folded, the Sorento easily accommodated our extensive list of stuff to transport without infringing on rear visibility. Passenger space is ample in the front two rows, but the rear 50/50 folding seats are best suited for kids.
Plenty of connectivity is standard, including wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with SiriusXM Radio. Kia’s infotainment system is not the quickest to react to inputs, but it does come with an attractive display and is easy to navigate.
Models are generously equipped with driver’s aids on standard models, including blind-spot and rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist, lane-keep assist and automatic emergency braking, with EX versions adding smart cruise control with stop and go.
That’s a lot of kit for the hybrid Sorento’s starting price of $34,765. Better still, a hybrid Sorento is just $1,700 more in S trim and a $1,600 price jump for an EX compared gas-only models, money that will quickly be recuperated in fuel costs.
Overall, the Sorento hybrid is a stellar value for those in the market for a smaller three-row SUV that is high on features and low on consumption. To boot, you’ll encounter slow gas pumps a hell of a lot less.
