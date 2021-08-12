There’s no denying the 2021 Lexus RC F Sport’s looks get the heart pumping. With its chiseled, sharp lines, aggressive stance, low and sweeping greenhouse, dramatic front fascia and beefy dual exhaust, the F Sport seems to be in motion even when parked.

But the F Sport is like an ultra-comfortable modern office chair that is big on features that aim to sooth you while scrolling through emails, but for some reason it comes with a big lime green stripe down the middle.

That is to say, the F Sport’s don’t exactly match its personality.

At its heart, the Lexus is a comfortable, well-appointed and upmarket luxury coupe that does more to coddle its passengers than throw them around bends with abandon. Ride quality is surprisingly supple, the cabin is whisper quiet and the whole feel of the car seems to be aimed to provide drivers with the content “Ahhh” of sliding into a comfy chair versus the “AHHH!” its looks would suggest.

So, the 2021 F Sport is the sport coupe for those who still like to have fun around a twisty road, but not at the sacrifice of their spine.

And the F Sport will hustle. Powered by a 3.5-liter V6, the Lexus provides 311-hp and 280-lb.-ft. of torque at 4,800 rpm and will hustle from a stop to 60 in just under six seconds.

Power can either be sent to the exclusively to the rear wheels or all four corners. Rear-drive models get a six-speed auto while all-wheel drive versions come with an eight-speed Sport Direct-Shift automatic transmission.

The V6 puts down its power quickly and is smooth in its operation, flowing through the gears rapidly and with consistent grunt. It makes a good noise while doing so, which is one thankfully one of the few sounds that will pervade the 350’s otherwise quiet cabin.

It’s an undoubtedly strong and capable engine, and the F Sport’s overall performance is bolstered by good steering feel that is just a tad on the heavier side of things with a chunky wheel. Effective brakes inspire confidence when pushing, and the 8-speed transmission flies through the gears with quick precision, either left to its own devices or through paddle shifters. There’s also a Torsen limited slip rear differential that keeps the RC mostly in check when traversing the bendy bits.

Still, the F Sport can’t match the blitzing nature of its more aggressive brother, the RC F, which Left Lane tested in 2020, or much of its competition, like the BMW M440i (review coming soon).

There is noticeable understeer when pushing, and the ride is not as composed as corner carvers would like despite its active suspension.

The Lexus’ looks gets the heart racing with lingerie, but then complains it might feel a headache coming on. But is sure is a good cuddle partner.

Metaphors aside, the F Sport beats out much of its rivals in ride quality on the daily drive.

Its well-bolstered seats are comfortable, and there’s plenty of room for front-seat passengers. Cabin materials are well crafted and laid out intuitively within the RC’s stacked dash that is topped by a crisply colored, 10.3-inch infotainment screen with optional navigation.

The heated and ventilated front seats move in a bevy of ways and are wrapped in soft synthetic leather. There’s also an illuminated entry system, dual-zone climate control, a standard 10-speaker audio system and optional 17-speaker Mark Levison audio package ($1,080).

There’s also about all the connectivity drivers could want, and the RC comes standard with a long list of driver’s aids and radar cruise control.

The RC’s cabin is a nice place to be, but like its Lexus stablemates, there’s a big fly in the ointment — its infotainment controls. Lexus’ touchpad system, which operates more like a computer mouse than the slightly better but still frustrating Mercedes system, is an exercise in patience to use and forces drivers to consistently take their eyes off the road.

With the F Sports’ velvety ride, attractive but staid interior and overall comfort, it seems better suited for those who will use it for more mundane driving over bombing back roads.

Further proof the RC is better suited for those who have been around the block in their years is that that F Sport comes fitted with a CD player for those who just can’t seem to grasp that newfangled Bluetooth. It’s certainly not meant for those who still have kids in the nest as the back seat is tight for anyone who happens to have legs. Sure, you can get a rear-facing car seat in there, as I did, but not if you want to have anyone in the front seat ahead of it.

While it’s looks invoke excitement, and there is certainly some to be had, it’s not quite on par with its competition for overall athleticism, but it makes up for that shortcoming by being more usable on a daily commute or grocery run.

So, the RC F Sport — the sports coupe for those with a slipped disc.