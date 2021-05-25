The latest generation Nissan Sentra marks a significant leap forward over previous models with more power, better looks throughout, added features and improved efficiency. Those positive attributes, along with an agreeable price a long list of standard kit, earn the Sentra high marks for those with small families or urban commuters.
While it’s not the best option for driving aficionados due to a sluggish engine and a focus geared for comfort rather than sportiness, the Sentra is now far better than bargain-basement basic transportation of prior gens.
The ’21 Sentra is the second model in the latest gen, and Nissan has made some updates in year two. That includes the addition of standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity in base trim and optional NissanConnect with a Wi-Fi hotspot in SR trim with a new two-tone paint combination (Electric Blue Metallic with a black roof).
All Sentras are powered by a 2-liter engine offering 149-hp and 146 foot-pounds of torque bolted to a continuously variable transmission with front-wheel drive.
The four-cylinder is sprightly from a stop, but far less so at highway speeds, where passing can be an exercise in patience and tolerance — patience for the lack of grunt the Sentra offers at speed and tolerance for the pervasive engine noise in the cabin under hard acceleration.
Around town, the Sentra is more civilized and has adequate power to tame a grocery run or city commute, but that is where the continuously variable transmission will be more noticeable. It can be clunky at lower speeds.
So, it’s not the small sedan for enthusiasts, but the Sentra will be pleasing to just about everyone else.
Steering feel is appropriately light, but not totally disconnected from the front wheels, and the brake pedal is pleasantly firm and responsive.
Nissan updated the Sentra’s suspension in this latest generation, and ride quality is comfortable over everything but the most pockmarked roads. While there is certainly oversteer and limited grip when driven with gusto through corners, the Sentra still holds its own through the bendy bits.
What the Sentra lacks in verve it, subjectively, makes up for in efficiency. All models come with an EPA rating over 31 mpg, which puts it near the top of the fuel economy rankings in the Sentra’s class.
That was certainly appreciated during my week with the Sentra that coincided with the Colonial Pipeline disruption that led to gas shortages in Metro Atlanta — and the ability to tell which of your fellow residents are panicking imbeciles, in case you didn’t already know by their hoarding of toilet paper a year ago.
Along with its handsome exterior styling, the Sentra’s cabin is a nice place to be. My mid-level SV tester included the Premium Package ($2,270) that includes a power moonroof, quilted leather-appointed seats that are heated in the front and a leather shift knob. The Sentra also gets Nissan’s Zero Gravity seats in the front that provide excellent comfort and support.
Though the interior lacks a wow-factor, it is well-composed and handsome with a bevy of intuitively placed controls within easy reach from the driver’s seat.
Passenger space is on par with its subcompact rivals, and the trunk is spacious with plenty of storage space inside the cabin, including a surprisingly deep center console.
Base “S” models come with a 7-inch touchscreen jutting out of the dash with SV and SR models sporting an 8-incher. The higher two trims also feature an attractive 7-inch display in the gauge cluster, SiriusXM Radio, a six-speaker audio system and two USB ports in the center stack.
All models are well-equipped with driver’s aids through Nissan’s Safety Shield 360, which includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning high-beam assist and rear automatic braking.
Of the three trims, the SV presents the best bang-for-buck. SV models cost about $1,000 more than a base model but offer a far more extensive list of amenities. I’d also opt for the aforementioned Premium Package, which adds more desirable features and gives the interior a more upscale appearance for about $24,000.
The Sentra may not be a kick-in-the-pants to drive, but it is an appealing subcompact sedan that blends attractive looks, loads of standard driver’s aids and connectivity, comfort, value and practicality.
