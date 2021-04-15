Nissan has made its smallest SUV/crossover, the Kicks, a more attractive option for 2021 with a bevy of new standard features and refreshed looks. While the revamp enhances the Kicks’ appeal as a city cruiser or small-family transporter, it still lacks the verve that appeals to those who put driving pleasure near the top of their needs list.
In its fourth year available in the U.S., the Kicks has been completely refreshed for 2021.
The front fascia includes a larger, Nissan “Double V-motion” grille, faux air intakes and slimmer headlights. The rear haunches are most muscular in appearance, and an LED light stretches from side to side at the rear.
The Kicks has always had a bit of appreciable funky styling, but the new updates give it a slightly more modern and bit more aggressive look.
Some styling updates have been made to the interior, including a new center console, but more notably, the Kicks’ standard features list has grown considerably.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard across the range with a 7-inch touchscreen (an 8-inch screen is available in SV and SR trim). Three USB ports, a 7-inch driver information display serving as the gauge cluster are also standard with a Wi-Fi hotspot and adaptive cruise control now available.
Customizable color options have been a Kicks strong suit since it was introduced, and the 2021 model expands on those options by offering several new two-tone paint combinations with Electric Blue Metallic, Scarlet Ember Tintcoat and Boulder Gray Pearl now offered as base colors.
What hasn’t changed is the Kicks’ allure as a pragmatic subcompact that delivers a mostly comfortable ride.
The Nissan’s small exterior dimensions are misleading for the amount of space for people and stuff that is offered, and it remains rich in features.
Passenger space is generous with the rear seats providing ample leg, head and shoulder room for two adults or a rear-facing car seat that does not require the rider in the front to be smush themselves against the dash. The cargo area is surprisingly accommodating and helps to mitigate slightly less cubby/storage areas passengers spaces.
Along with new standard features, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, automatic rear braking, lane departure, blind spot and rear cross-traffic alert monitoring are also fitted to all models.
It’s quite a lot of kit for a starting price that comes in under $21,000, remaining one of the least expensive options in the subcompact crossover range of offerings, but most buyers will likely find their sweet spot in the higher of the two trims — SV or SR.
SV models get upgrades like 17-inch wheels alloy wheels, heated exterior mirrors, a center console with armrest, smart cruise control, automatic temperature control and push-button start.
SR trim adds on to those features with unique trim, a rear spoiler, roof rails, LED headlights, a 360-degree monitor leather-wrapped steering wheel and other features. SR buyers can also add the Premium Package ($1,200) that includes leatherette seats that are heated in the front, a heated steering wheel, security system, Wi-Fi hotspot and a Bose audio system.
For daily driving, the Kicks is big on value, efficiency and space, but buyers will need to decide if those attributes make up for its shortfalls.
And perhaps the most glaring of the Kicks’ deficiencies is its failure to deliver any real driving pleasure.
There is some pep in its 1.6-liter, four-cylinder engine around town, but with just 122-hp on tap, it quickly runs out of steam and lacks passing prowess on highways. The engine also sounds particularly harsh under acceleration, a seemingly constant need with the Kicks’ lack of overall power and grunt.
The continuously variable transmission is also not the most intuitive on the market and acts bunglesome in non-cruising situations. However, the engine/CVT combo is good for an impressive 33 combined mpg.
Steering is quick and accurate, but it feels feathery and disconnected from the front tires. Those front wheels do all the powering as all-wheel drive is not available, so again, spirited drives in the Kicks can be a letdown with some large doses of understeer.
Even in top trim, the Kicks had swaths of hard plastics throughout the interior, including bland and harsh door panels, and the infotainment system and controls looked dated despite Nissan’s refresh of the model.
Still, the Kicks’ sales figures shows that performance and handling it not a priority for all. In the tumultuous year that was car sales in 2020, Nissan moved nearly 59,000 Kicks in the U.S., making it the seventh best-selling subcompact in the market, and sold over 24,000 units in the first quarter of 2020 alone.
I imagine those Kicks buyer are willing to sacrifice driving pleasure for a long list of standard features and generous practicality. With its new styling and added amenities, the 2021 Kicks is a more attractive subcompact crossover overall that will (and has) brought buyers to Nissan showrooms, but enthusiasts will want to look elsewhere.
