The outlook for hatchback lovers in the U.S. automotive market is fairly bleak. In 2021 alone, the base VW Golf, Hyundai Elantra GT, Toyota Yaris hatch, Honda Fit and Chevy Sonic have been sent to the great scrapyard in the sky.
While some remain on the market — the Honda Civic and its sportier Si and Type-R offerings, the Mazda3 hatch, Hyundai Veloster and “N” version, Golf GTI and Kia Rio — lowly sales figures are resulting in a mass march of hatchbacks to the guillotine.
Amid this slashing of hatches is a relatively new arrival, the Corolla hatchback. And for those who still prefer the (generally) improved practicality of a hatch versus a sedan and their better-to-drive characteristics over crossovers, such as this writer, we’re thankful it exists — if for other reason, you can have on with a manual transmission.
Yes, in the world largely devoid of hatchbacks, the Corolla also has the double-whammy of still offering drivers the ability to go through the cogs themselves.
The Corolla’s manual is one of the easiest to drive sticks I’ve ever piloted. The clutch is easier to depress then Eeyore, throws are relatively short and no more difficult than stirring broth and it is extremely forgiving. It’s the kind of transmission that would be perfect to use when teaching someone how to drive a stick, although that obviously is becoming an outdated skill.
For those who are already know how to do their own shifts, the 6-speed provides a nice dose of fun to the Corolla hatch.
It is not hottest of hatchbacks, mind you, but the Toyota is quite nimble through corners, and with a new sportier suspension, it can hold its own better than previous models that were highly prone to understeer.
The continuously variable transmission, an $1,100 upgrade on SE and XSE models, dampens any spirited drives, though. Powering through a corner in the CVT, throttle action feels as delayed as a contestant on a quiz show with no knowledge of the subject matter. If you listen close enough, you can almost hear it go, “Uhhhhh,” before the transmission gets back in line with the engine.
Well, you might be able to hear those “Ums” if it weren’t for the noise from the engine. It’s quite pervasive in the cabin.
All Corolla hatchbacks get a 168-hp, 2-liter four-banger that won’t stoke the enthusiast’s fire, but it provides adequate power and is peppy around town.
Though the engine’s soundtrack can be annoying on the daily commute, the Corolla hatch otherwise serves up agreeable driving characteristics. Steering and brake feel are adequate, and the ride is comfortable along all but the most pockmarked roads.
Cabin controls are laid out intuitively surrounding the 8-inch touchscreen, and while Toyota’s infotainments system isn’t the prettiest or quickest on the market, it is easy to use. A 4.2-inch color multi-information display is featured in the gauge cluster with XSE models sporting a 7-inch screen.
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Amazon Alexa and SiriusXM connectivity are standard with wireless charging available in XSE trim. XSE buyers can also add on a premium sound system and navigation. Adding to the Corolla’s long list of standard features are automatic climate control, leather-trimmed seats, LED head and tail lights, and 60/40 split rear folding seat. All models come with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, which includes a pre-collision system, with pedestrian and cyclist detection, radar cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, automatic high beams and other driver’s aids.
Top trim XSE models get rear cross-traffic alert and blind spot monitoring, which are available on SE models with the Preferred package. XSE models are also fitted with dual-zone climate control and heated front sport seats.
Toyota’s recent design scheme can be polarizing on the company’s other offerings, but it works brilliantly on the Corolla hatchback to give it a chiseled, athletic appearance.
Those looks are enhanced with a new, special-for-2021 model called, aptly, the Special Edition. Toyota is offering 1,500 “Special Editions” that feature Supersonic Red paint, 18-inch black alloys wheels and an aggressive body kit that features a front splitter, side skits and a black rear roof spoiler. Despite its sportier looks, the 6-speed manual is not offered in Special Edition models.
Unfortunately, there is a drawback to those looks.
While the hatchback offers more cargo space over the sedan, 18-cubic feet versus 13, the sedan has more real-world practicality for hauling stuff. So, there goes my whole “hatchbacks are more practical than sedans” argument. But, Toyota is offering a no-cost option — Enhanced Cargo Space — that removes the spare wheel and replaces it with a tire-repair kit that adds 6 extra cubes of storage.
The sedan also offers more rear legroom. Backseat passengers in the hatch are going to feel the pinch, and a rear-facing car seat with seriously impeded on front passenger legroom.
The Corolla hatchback may satiate the appetite of hot hatch lovers or be the most useful in the shrinking market, but it serves up satisfying driving characteristics, stylish looks, plenty of amenities and an agreeable price.
Plus, of all the hatchbacks is one a select few that still offers a manual transmission.
Despite it flaws, hatch lovers should rejoice at its existence, because its keeping two of our most beloved things alive, hatchbacks and stick shifts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.