The Toyota Avalon is somewhat of an antithesis of sporty. It’s big and spacious, has a velvety ride, a quiet cabin and puts coziness and convenience at the forefront of the overall experience it provides.
So, it’s easy to question attempts to turn this comfy cruiser into some kind of sport sedan. Toyota might have been thinking the same thing, because the Avalon TRD, well, isn’t overtly athletic.
Sure, springs and stabilizer bars have been stiffened by 44 percent in the front and 67 percent in the rear, lightweight 19-inch alloy wheels are fitted along with larger front brakes discs with dual pistons, underbody braces are thicker, a dual cat-back exhaust is employed and the whole thing rides a touch lower. There’s also a good helping of sporty styling, including a front splitter, side aero skirts, a trunk-lid spoiler, a rear diffuser and red seatbelts that will all work to turn some heads at the Avalon’s home turf — the golf course parking lot.
But that’s where the differences between the TRD and standard Avalon end.
The 3.5-liter V6 offering 301-hp remains unchanged. The engine provides ample power for the daily commute but leaves drivers wanting more grunt with the sporty upgrades to the TRD’s underpinnings.
With no added power, the bendy bits are about the only place where the TRD upgrades will be noticeable. It’s been a while since I’ve piloted the 2020 Avalon, but the TRD still feels big, soft and a supple, though maybe slightly less so. It’s a bit tauter in the corners with less body roll and handles quick changes of direction with more agility than its standard Avalon counterpart.
The 8-speed automatic transmission can be a bit indecisive in any driving situation, changing up and down and repeating the process in slow-moving traffic or when accelerating slowly through corners, but there are paddle shifters for those who want to do handle the gear changes themselves.
Those who have visions of the TRD attacking corners with serious acuity might want to curtail their expectations a bit, but existing fans of the Avalon won’t be disappointed by the upgrades. It still feels more like a cruiser than a bruiser.
But I’m glad it exists.
The TRD provides all the positive characteristics of the standard Avalon in an aggressive wrapper with some added capability that will be appreciated when buyers decide to throw this family sedan around some backroads.
Despite its stiffer setup, the Avalon still dampens bumps and lumps in the road without drama. Adding to the tranquil atmosphere is the whisper-quiet cabin that secludes passengers from outside noise, rumbles from the tires and whooshes of wind.
In its sporty driving mode, the TRD’s steering gets a bit weightier, though it still lacks much feel, and in everyday driving it is relaxed and light.
The modern cabin features soft leather and mostly high-quality materials with small spattering of some cheaper plastics.
Seating space is ample for adults in the front and rear with generous head, leg and shoulder room. The trunk is also spacious, offering 16-cubic feet of cargo room with 60/40 split folding rear seats, a not-so-common feature in large sedans.
Buyers will have to dish out extra dough for the TRD tuning — the model rings in as the second highest price in the Avalon lineup. But along with the TRD trim comes a long list of standard features.
Wireless charging, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a sunroof, synthetic leather seating and a 7-inch display serving as the gauge cluster are standard. Safety features and driver aids include radar cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert lane departure alert with steering assist and other amenities.
Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, SiriusXM and Amazon Alexa connectivity are standard along with 4 USB ports and a 9-inch touchscreen operating Toyota’s infotainment system. The Entune setup looks a bit outdated but buttons and knobs are intuitively placed and make for easier navigation of the system.
The Avalon TRD may not be a huge departure from the standard model, at least in what is noticeable in most driving situations, but I have to respect Toyota for making it. There are still those, and I put myself in this camp many days, who want a soft, supple family car that doesn’t fall over when you introduce it to a corner. The TRD hits that mark without compromising on what makes the quiet, comfortable and well-appointed Avalon a standout in the large sedan market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.