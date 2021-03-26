There exists a myriad of ways to objectively test a car — how fast does it get from 0-60, how loud is the cabin at a cruise, how much passenger/cargo space is available, how much does it cost or how many Gs it will hold in a corner before everything goes south.
But it’s not all about numbers. You can’t quantify how a car makes you feel.
On paper, the 2021 Chevy Bolt doesn’t stand head-and-shoulders above the rest, but it excels as a charming, entry-level offering in the ever-expanding EV market. At least, and here’s that subjectivity, to this driver.
The Bolt provides an enjoyable overall experience, a quiet and spacious cabin and a long driving range. It may not be as attractive or affordable as its counterparts, but those aspects shouldn’t serve as dealbreakers.
The Bolt, first on sale for the 2017 model year, is among a handful of new, sub-$50,000 small EVs to hit the market over the past five years that include the Hyundai Kona Electric, Kia Niro EV, and Tesla Model 3.
All four models have starting prices from the upper $30K mark to mid-$40s, a driving range of about 240 miles and agreeable driving characteristics.
All four models are good entry points to the EV landscape, but the Bolt does have an undeniable charisma.
With instantaneous acceleration, quick steering and effective brakes, the Bolt can be a smile-inducer. The steering and brakes are lacking in feel, but even so, the Chevy’s personality seems eager to please. You almost get the sense that it is ready to show that small, electric hatchbacks can still be fun to drive.
Sure, understeer is an issue, acceleration is a bit less enthusiastic at highway speed and the suspension puts a premium on comfort over sportiness, but those are likely low priorities for most buyers in the economy EV market. And it’s still enjoyable to take the Bolt on a backroad and throw it around a little.
The EPA estimated driving range of 259 miles put the Bolt near the top of the current comparable EV market, and that’s more than enough mileage for most driver’s daily needs. Using a standard, 120-volt cord, the Bolt gets about 4 miles of range per hour with the 240-volt charger providing a full battery in about 10 hours.
The cabin is supremely quiet, and not just for a car that isn’t powered by small explosions. Cruising along at 75 mph still allows for whisper-quiet conversations with road and tire noise well muted. Consider it an aural escape.
It’s also surprisingly spacious despite its small outward appearance.
The tall greenhouse provides plenty of headroom for taller passengers, and the rear easily accommodates two adults.
There is also enough room for stuff. In addition to a relatively commodious cargo area, there are pockets and cubbies, and the “floating” dash provides for storage along the floorboard in the front of the cabin.
The floating dash also creates an extremely easy to reach infotainment interface. In my comfortable seating position, I hardly have to extend my arm to make adjustments to the climate control system or radio. The optional textured white trim and infotainment screen’s vivid blue background add to the “airiness” of the front of the cabin.
I’m a big fan of the floating dash for its uniqueness, but its run is over. Chevy recently introduced the 2022 Bolt, which will sport a more traditional center stack, in all black, similar to other GM offerings.
While I will be sad to see the current dash nixed, the exterior of the 2022 model will also be refreshed. The front fascia will be more in line with current EVs with an Optimus Prime-esque “grille” and sharp, elongated front “vents.” It does make for a more dramatic appearance, especially over the current model’s mundane face, but few are going to be lining up to buy a Bolt based on its looks.
They might over its updated price, though.
The 2022 Bolt is set to receive a massive price drop. A base 2022 model will come in at $31,995, and the 2LT (which replaces Premier trim) will start at just over $35,000, presenting a little over $5,000 in savings to buyers in each trim over 2021 models.
Along with updated styling, the 2022 Bolt, which is expected to go on sale this summer with the same underpinnings and drivetrain, comes with a dual-charging cord and optional 240-volt max charging capability.
For a more SUV-centric Bolt, at least by Chevy standards, consider the 2022 Bolt EUV, which can be fitted with GM’s brilliant Super Cruise hands-free driving system.
For those who don’t want to wait or hope to snatch up a good deal on the used market, the 2021 comes in either LT or Premier trim.
In either trim, the cabin is awash in hard plastics, but the base Bolt is fairly well equipped. Buyers will still want to consider the Comfort and Convenience Package ($555) that includes heated front seats with additional driver’s aids available in one of two Driver Confidence Packages, each ringing in at $495.
Premier trim gets interior ambient lighting, leather seats, a DC fast charger, which provides up to 100 miles of range in about 30 minutes, and other features.
Overall, the Bolt may not shine against its opponents on paper, but it is an enjoyable little economy EV that can serve as a great steppingstone into the world of charging cords over petrol pumps. However, those interested are better suited on waiting for the new-gen Bolt which will offer refreshed looks and a dramatically reduced price.
Here’s to hoping it still has the same charm.
