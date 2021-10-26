Lee Hills: Post 6

As a longtime resident of Roswell, I have a passion to serve the community. Roles such as PTSA President at Roswell High School, HOA Board member, charitable boards and small business owner prove my commitment to this city I love. My experience provides a true understanding of exceptional customer service and good governance.
Q: Economic growth, traffic and transparency are highly discussed topics in the City of Roswell. What is one issue in the city that has not received as much attention that you would focus on addressing?
A: As your city council member I will continue refining our UDC zoning codes to provide protections for our neighborhoods, restrict high density developments that offer no commercial or mixed use elements, and define better how we will move forward addressing blighted and underutilized commercial spaces today, while preserving our tree canopy and green spaces as much as possible.
Roswell is a great place to live, as a city we can and should develop strategies to optimize opportunities to improve our tax base, protect the investments of home and business owners, enhance streetscapes, protect our historic district and create new destinations that people love to gather.
Instead of addressing the unbalanced tax burden on residents (75%) versus businesses (25%) in Roswell by how many ribbons were cut, we must move the needle on the 75/25 ratio.
Furthering this initiative we must streamline processes at city hall and carefully track the progress of desired projects through to fruition so that we do not lose them to neighboring cities, such as the Pickle Ball project that a local developer attempted to build here in Roswell. Businesses should be lining up to open here in Roswell and it is my goal to make that happen!
Q: How will you apply what you learned from the Oxbo Road realignment project investigation to the handling of future projects such as the $50 million gateway project?
A: The Oxbo Investigative report determined that oversight of the project, the ever-growing scale and scope of the project and the legal team supporting the contracts did not follow state guidelines in procuring property for a transportation project. There were warning signs all along the way with residents quick to point out questions that were ignored. It is imperative that certified project management RDOT and Legal staff are employed, that the city council members ask and demand answers to hard questions and project scope is designed with Roswell residents in mind first versus just accommodating neighboring county commuters.
Q: The Roswell City Council approved a pay raise for police officers in 2018. Then, in March of this year, the Roswell Police Department’s pay ranges and pay were increased again to be market competitive. Do you believe that along with increased pay comes increased responsibility and do you think the City Council should play a larger role in holding the Roswell Police Department accountable?
A: I am passionate about attracting and retaining the finest first responders for the city of Roswell. With that said, I will also address the crime statistics in the 2020 RPD Annual Report that do not match the crime statistics generated by ORR for the first 10 months of 2020 (depicting much higher violent crime). We have got to produce the most transparent, accurate reporting of crime to our residents possible. My opponent is the Public Safety liaison and has been made aware of these issues, yet has not identified it as a top issue. If we don’t know what our true crime statistics are, how can we appropriately budget and plan as a city to address what is needed to make this city safe? I’d like to change that as one measure to instill trust, transparency and accountability at Roswell City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.