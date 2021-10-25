Lee Heard-Tucker: Post 1

I’m a proud Johns Creek homeowner, a successful businesswoman overseeing a staff of 60, and most importantly I’m the mom to the most amazing 6-year-old in Johns Creek. I’m also proud to be a candidate in the race for Johns Creek City Council, Post 1, at-large.
Q: What do you see as the city’s greatest challenge near-term, and have you any ideas on how to address it?
A: Building a City Center with the Legacy Arts venue will be one of my top priorities when elected because it will promote the arts and the array of cultures that make our city great. It will also serve as a space for Johns Creek citizens to have community gatherings, and it will generate revenue and jobs. Moreover, there is an abundance of community support for the City Center; we just have to build it. We must continue to contribute to the vibrancy of our community through projects like this one that fosters cultural understanding and community-building. I envision this center preserving Johns Creek for a long time to come, and when elected, I will work diligently with my colleagues to finally make our City Center a reality.
Q: Which policy or project facing the council do you feel most passionate about, and how will you work to pass/complete it?
A: Over the last several years, our city has been devastated by stormwater damage mainly due to the lack of infrastructure revitalization and maintenance. I'll fight to bring much-needed stormwater management tools to Johns Creek to help protect our natural resources and citizens. To accomplish this, we need to get back to spending taxpayer dollars wisely on infrastructure improvements that will benefit everyone.
Q: What is the impact of misinformation in Johns Creek and how will you address it if elected?
A: Unfortunately, there's misinformation everywhere, and its impact devastates our community's growth, which is why I'm running my campaign on a platform of complete transparency. When elected, I will continue to maintain transparency as your City Council member. I will introduce and support various measures to publish open data on all city contracts and contractors concerning the City Center we voted on to build. I will encourage open communication between myself and constituents through town halls and forums. Finally, I will work together with the citizens of Johns Creek to ensure their voices are heard and considered in the city plans that directly affect them.
