Larry Dibiase: Post 5

I have lived in Johns Creek for 27 years with my wife and two children. I have two degrees, accounting and geography/international business. I have worked in software for 25 years I am a small business owner and enjoy hiking and cycling with family and friends.
Q: What do you see as the city’s greatest challenge near-term, and have you any ideas on how to address it?
A: I believe that stormwater is the greatest threat the city and individuals will face over the next 10 years. While the stormwater utility fee was recently enacted, it does not begin to address the complexities of the problem, nor the root cause. Rather, it is simply a patchwork of repairs, while needed, it does not go deep enough to address future challenges or mitigating factors for both residents and the city.
Going forward, a committee should be formed comprised of residents, experts, and city officials who represent the interests of all stakeholders. A long-term plan must be identified, and all solutions should be explored to solve the problem, not just fix what is broken today. In addition, technology can be employed to better categorize individual land lots with more granularity and assess proper fees. Without a comprehensive solution, the negative effect of stormwater will severely impact current and future land values throughout the city.
Q: Which policy or project facing the council do you feel most passionate about, and how will you work to pass/complete it?
A: As a former member of the Town Center Advisory Committee, I understand how this project can positively transform the city in many ways. From providing a focal point for residents to gather and celebrate events, to overall increased property values. All these activities will help lead to an overall better feeling of pride by living in Johns Creek.
The Town Center Project will require a council that is creative, dedicated and committed to working through the challenges as they are encountered. As a council member and former TAC member, I will be committed to seeing this great project become a reality.
Q: What is the impact of misinformation in Johns Creek and how will you address it if elected?
A: Misinformation, regardless of context, only serves to create false expectations, miss guided intentions, and serves to erode the fabric of any subject. The simplest way to remove any purposeful or innocent misinformation is to establish policies and procedures which are rooted in transparency. Clear, documented procedures, audit tracking, and routine Town Hall events should help reduce the start of misinformation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.