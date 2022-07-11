Veteran journalist joins Appen Media as Forsyth County, Alpharetta reporter

ALPHARETTA, GA — Appen Media Group announced July 7 that North Georgia journalist Alexander Popp will join its staff as a reporter. Popp will cover local government and public safety in Forsyth County and the City of Alpharetta. Popp will report to Carl Appen, director of content and development, and will be based in Alpharetta.

“Having Alex jump on board is pretty energizing for us all,” Appen said. “He’s a seasoned reporter who already knows the area. It’s exciting to have that skill and context added to our newsroom.”

Appen Media leaders hope that Popp will bring a seasoned, community-based journalism perspective to its coverage in the North Georgia area.

“It is an incredible feeling to be back in my home city, doing the thing I love most – telling stories and reporting the news,” Popp said. “Forsyth County and the North Fulton areas are some of the most interesting places in the state right now, and I’m really glad that I have a chance to get an insider’s view of it.”

Originally from the Alpharetta area, Popp graduated from the University of North Georgia in 2016 and subsequently spent a 6-month sabbatical Thru-Hiking the Appalachian Trail before starting work as a Forsyth County crime reporter in 2017.

Since then, he has worked as a newspaper editor in Dawson County and co-founder of an outdoor tourism business in North Georgia.

To contact Popp with news tips or story ideas, email alex@appenmedia.com or call (770) 847-7404.