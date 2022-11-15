UGA graduate Tarr joins Appen Media as staff reporter

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Appen Media Group announced Nov. 15 that Delaney Tarr will join its staff as a reporter. Tarr will cover Roswell government and local news. She will report to Carl Appen, director of content and development, and be based in Alpharetta.
“It’s a great day when we can add someone like Delaney to our team,” Appen said. “She has multi-media chops and a fair, inquisitive approach to reporting. I’m excited to see the impact she’ll have, and drive, in our community.”
Originally from South Florida, Tarr recently graduated from the University of Georgia’s journalism program. In her time at UGA, Tarr worked for the local newspaper, the Red & Black, as well as student-run news station Grady Newsource. Tarr covered politics, culture and food across outlets and platforms.
“I’m excited to do the boots-on-the-ground coverage I’ve always dreamed of,” Tarr said. “To me, journalism has always been about the stories of people and community. Local news is vital to that, and I’m thrilled to finally play a part in it.”
To contact Tarr with news tips or story ideas, email delaney@appenmedia.com.