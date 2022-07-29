UGA grad Perry joins Appen Media as staff reporter

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Appen Media Group announced July 29 that Amber Perry will join its staff as a reporter. Perry will work with the news team to cover city government and community happenings. She will report to Carl Appen, director of content and development, and will be based in Alpharetta.
“We’re all excited to have Amber join us,” Appen said. “Last summer we set out to assemble a newsroom fit for growth and strong community journalism. Amber’s experience with longer-form reporting and cultural affection make her the conclusive piece to that puzzle.”
Perry is a recent graduate of the University of Georgia’s journalism master’s program. During her time at UGA, she freelanced in-depth stories on topics like health and education and continued doing so after metaphorically turning her tassel.
Before becoming a bulldawg [sic], Perry received her bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina Aiken in communication. While there, she worked on the newspaper, first as a staff writer, then eventually took on editing positions.
“I was a teenager on my high school’s newspaper staff when I started romanticizing a journalist’s career,” Perry said. “Peak idealization took place when I watched the biopic on Joan Didion that came out in 2017. Why? Because journalism rocks. It’s important. A Fourth Estate is absolutely necessary to a functioning democratic society. And I feel it deep in my soul to be a part of that.”