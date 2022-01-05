UGA grad Drukman joins Appen Media as area reporter

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Appen Media Group announced Jan. 3 that Jake Drukman has joined the company as a staff reporter. Jake will report on the communities of Alpharetta and Forsyth County and work with the news team to ensure complete, quality coverage. Jake will report to Carl Appen, director of content and development, and will be based in Alpharetta.

“We’re delighted for Jake to join us,” Appen said. “He brings a lot of experience from The Red & Black and will be a great team player in the newsroom. In the past, we’ve seen stories that we wanted to pursue but just didn’t have the manpower. I’m happy to announce Jake has hopped on board and grabbed an oar.”

A recent graduate of the University of Georgia, Drukman transitions to Appen from his role as news editor at The Red & Black, where he oversaw a team of reporters covering Athens and UGA.

“A well-informed public makes for stronger, better communities,” Drukman said. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to help keep the Alpharetta and Forsyth County citizenry up to speed on everything happening in their communities.”