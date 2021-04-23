Hey folks,
A note below for anyone using Facebook ads. If you're not, have a great rest of your week.
On April 26 the new iOS software will ask everyone with an updated iPhone whether they want to let apps track their activity. This change is different than the typical “Terms & Conditions” agreement we all make. It’s related to a tool called the IDFA, which is a unique code that developers and advertisers use to track iPhones. (I won’t get too far into the weeds but you can read more about IDFA here, or just shoot me an email.) What you need to know is that this change will have a significant impact on Facebook advertising campaigns. Facebook itself claimed that “[T]he average small business advertiser stands to see a cut of over 60% in their sales for every dollar they spend."
One clarification: As you may know, “Facebook advertising” does not just refer to the display ads users see on their Instagram or news feed. Facebook ad tools allow advertisers to run campaigns all over the internet. Apps, websites, even TVs. The entire network, as well as the collection of data that informs it, will be impacted.
This paragraph has some generalizations, but I'm trying to be brief. The strength of Facebook advertising has been the tool’s adaptability. If you run two ads and set an even daily budget, the campaign can adjust itself based on users’ interactions. Critically important here is that behavior on your own website is a source of this information. When folks install Facebook tools, plugins or pixels on their sites, the network uses them to monitor users there. It’s also collecting data through the millions of apps integrated with Facebook. These connections across sites and apps are what Apple’s update will impact the most.
Again, this update will not be your run of the mill, opt-in request. Developers can’t require the consent, meaning that folks who say “no” will still be able to use their apps. There is almost no upside for a user to say “yes.” I don’t think of myself as a Chicken Little, and until recently I was not convinced there would be a real impact. That expectation has changed. Facebook itself now seems very concerned. You may have noticed their advertisements, lobbying the public in print and online. They've also used their own platform to directly appeal to business owners. Most telling to me, however, has been Facebook's investor relations. Here’s an excerpt from Facebook’s CFO in the company’s Q4 2019 earnings call:
“We expect our year-over-year total reported revenue growth rate in Q1 to decelerate by a low-to-mid single digit percentage point as compared to our Q4 growth rate. Factors driving this deceleration include the maturity of our business, as well as the increasing impact from global privacy regulation and other ad targeting related headwinds. While we have experienced some modest impact from these headwinds to date, the majority of the impact lies in front of us.”
Facebook has been warning major advertisers that their tool could become “ineffective” on Apple devices. I am writing this note to inform y’all, our advertisers and community partners.
What to expect:
• Cost per acquisitions to rise.
• Accuracy of audiences (including lookalike audiences) to decline. Facebook estimates that 50% of the value of their advertising is from personalization.
• Facebook to roll out more of its own apps.
• Facebook to push for more in-app purchases and CTAs it can track from its platform (like “Call Now” buttons).
A note: I actually think that the party most affected by these changes, by far, will be Facebook itself. There has been pushback to Facebook’s messaging, criticizing the company for over-dramatizing the effect on small businesses.
What to do:
• Update your reporting, campaigns and site integrations. Facebook has gone as far as to recommend creating an entirely separate Ads account.
• Look for alternative ways to find your audience (ask me about contextual targeting).
Some things I haven't mentioned but would love to chat about with anyone interested:
• Impacts of GDPR and CCPA
• Legality and drawbacks of uploading larger audiences
• Likelihood of Facebook using those audiences for other advertisers
• Which, if any, users have an incentive to opt in
• Great pulled pork recipes
That's it for me, folks. Thanks for reading. I hope some found it helpful. Any questions, just let me know. I'm easy to find.
Best,
Carl Appen