Now Hiring: Teacher Assistant

Village Montessori School is looking for a Teacher Assistant to join its team.
Job Description: Village Montessori School is a private school located in Roswell, with classes from toddler through 8th grade.
We are looking for the right person to assist with our Elementary/Middle School 8:00am -3:30pm, (classes are small,) Montessori children are self directed and self motivated. We are also in need of an assistant to work from 11:00-3:30 working with 3-6 year olds. We are a small school, staff is kind, helpful and welcoming.
How to apply: Please email annmarie@vmschool.com or call 770.552.0834