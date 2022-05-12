Now Hiring: Staff Reporter

Appen Media Group is looking for a Staff Reporter to join its Metro Atlanta team.
Job Title: Staff Reporter
Job Description: Appen Media Group is looking for a staff reporter to cover local news in the north Atlanta area.
Appen produces five award-winning weekly newspapers, including the Dunwoody Crier and Alpharetta-Roswell Herald. It is one of the few remaining independent and family-owned operations in the country. Now Appen is investing in its newsroom, expanding when (and where) others are contracting. This position will contribute to that goal by providing clean, contextual and deeply-sourced reporting as part of a small team of staff and freelance journalists.
The ideal candidate would be able to spot unique angles and stories that address broader questions of the community. A master of AP Style is critical.
We are looking for someone with professional reporting experience, though it can be from a collegiate newsroom. If you’re a team player who is excited by a fast-paced environment and genuinely cares about community journalism, we want to hear from you.
How to apply: Applicants* should email a resume and selected clips (if applicable) to Director of Content and Development Carl Appen at carl@appenmedia.com.
*Notes:
- Preliminary questions about the position, environment or hiring process are welcome.
- Professional discretion is guaranteed.