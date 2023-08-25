Now Hiring: Staff Reporter

Appen Media Group is looking for a Staff Reporter to join its team.
Description:
Appen Media Group is looking for a staff reporter to cover local news in the north Atlanta area.
Appen produces six award-winning newspapers, including the Forsyth Herald, Alpharetta-Roswell Herald and Dunwoody Crier. It is one of the few remaining independent and family-owned operations in the country. Now Appen is investing in its newsroom, expanding when (and where) others are contracting. This hire will contribute to that goal by providing clean, contextual and deeply-sourced reporting as part of a small team of staff and freelance journalists.
We are collaborative, product-driven operators with a passion for strong community journalism and the connections to support it. In recent years Appen Media added two papers by acquiring the storied Dunwoody Crier and launching the Sandy Springs Crier along the Perimeter. AMG papers are now delivered to more homes than the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. That growth is powered by the Appen Press Club, a new reader-revenue program built to advance and sustain local journalism in North Atlanta.
This is a full time, boots-on-the-ground position in our newsroom. You'll touch a bit of everything. It's a great role to learn the old and new facets of local journalism. You'll cover city council meetings and learn everything there is to know about zoning laws. We'll teach you (or help you hone) data reporting skills and the art of Open Records Requests. You may draft membership appeal campaigns and help produce live news events. You will definitely come away with tools and experience with reporting and editing; small business and startup systems; community engagement and development.
The ideal candidate would be able to spot unique angles and stories that address broader questions of the community. A master of AP Style is critical.
We are looking for someone with professional reporting experience, though it can be from a collegiate newsroom. If you’re a team player who is excited by a fast-paced environment and genuinely cares about community journalism, we want to hear from you.
We do want this person to start as soon as possible, though allowances for current job departures, graduations or general breaks are to be expected.
How To Apply: Applicants* should email a resume and selected clips (if applicable) to Director of Content and Development Carl Appen at carl@appenmedia.com.
*Notes:
- Preliminary questions about the position, environment or hiring process are welcome.
- Professional discretion is guaranteed.
Here are a few recent stories that give you an idea of what to expect:
- Fact check: Roswell gets fewer records requests than other cities (link)
- Data: Milton's Democratic voters face longest polling commute (link)
- Forsyth Commission reverses course on Denmark Park sale (link)
- Dunwoody Police Department obscures documents in prostitution arrests (link)
As well as some pages about us and our projects: