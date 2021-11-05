Now Hiring: Senior Accountant

S. J. Gorowitz Accounting & Tax Services, P.C. is looking for a Senior Accountant to join its team.
About the Company: SJ Gorowitz Accounting & Tax Services, P.C. is an award winning, boutique, CPA firm located in Alpharetta, GA supporting expanding and emerging businesses and their owners. We are proud to have been recognized as the Best of North Atlanta, CPA category, in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020! This is not your typical CPA firm. We genuinely enjoy one another and our clients and believe that the best work gets done in a supportive, happy work environment.
We are seeking a Senior Accountant, who enjoys collaboration and wants an opportunity to work in a professional CPA firm environment with diverse clientele. If you are a driven and enthusiastic professional with three years minimum current experience in public accounting, joining the SJG team is a great opportunity to excel and continue your growth.
Why should you join our team?
- Stability: We’ve been in business since 1991
- Teamwork: Do your best work in a collaborative, supportive, positive work environment
- Professionalism: Engage with clients who value our honesty, dedication and experience
- Connections: Build genuine personal relationships with our people, partners and clients
- Winning: Be part of a team that celebrates the successes of our clients and team
- Empowerment: Be entrusted to seek real solutions to challenges, sticky situations or difficult issues
- Continuous Learning: Take advantage of continued education on critical issues impacting accounting and tax
Job Title: Senior Accountant
Job Description: This is a great opportunity for an enthusiastic, recent accounting graduate with 2+ years of work experience in a public accounting firm. This is an onsite position, ideal for someone who wants to receive broad exposure to the entire accounting and tax cycle. The candidate must be experienced in QuickBooks Desktop, QuickBooks Online and Microsoft Excel.
This individual is a proactive self-starter with a strong work ethic, a desire to grow professionally and the ability to work with minimum supervision, meet deadlines and adjust to multiple work demands. The selected candidate will be working in a challenging and motivating team environment for a company that is known for the high quality and service they provide to their clients and community.
This individual is well-spoken, polished, professional in manner and appearance, detail oriented with multi-tasking ability, strong work ethic, a desire to grow professionally and be a team player.
Essential Functions:
- Performing accounting functions to include: reconciliations, recording and adjusting general journal entries, analyzing accounts, fixed assets and depreciation and completing trial balance to prepare tax returns
- Preparing financial statements
- Preparing personal and corporate tax returns
- Analyzing IRS notices and drafting responses
- Contributing to the client service team by providing attentive service
- Preparing sales tax returns
- Preparing business personal property tax returns
- Preparing Forms 1096 and 1099
Required Experience / Education:
- Bachelor’s degree in Accounting
- Master’s Degree and or CPA preferred
- 2+ years current experience in a public accounting firm
- QuickBooks experience
- Payroll tax, sales tax and income tax preparation experience
- Strong computer and technical skills including, Microsoft Office Suite (Excel, Word and Outlook)
- At least one year of experience using computerized tax preparation and tax research software
- Little to no travel required
Additional Qualifications:
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
- Eagerness to learn and work in a team-oriented environment
- Ability to meet deadlines and work in a fast-paced environment
- Ability to multi-task, think independently and problem solve
- Excellent references
What makes us an Employer of Choice?
- Being part of the firm and having a voice
- Involvement in strategy sessions that are crucial to the growth of the firm
- Participation in annual operational efficiencies meeting
- Tax season debriefs
- Two deep-dive strategy sessions each year
- Personalized/Individual development plan
- Assessing professional strengths and opportunities for professional development
- Creating individual 90-day goals and supporting those efforts with additional resources
- Work-life balance
- We go hard at our work during the day while still being able to pursue outside passions
- Great location and easy access to North Atlanta Metro areas
- Technical/skill set development
- Customized income tax projections and tax savings strategy (impact on business owners and their specific tax savings strategy)
- Business Consulting (entity structure for multiple activities, transactional and M&A consulting)
- Marketing strategy and participate in monthly team meetings
- Opportunity to write and publish articles
- Quarterly professional development meeting
- Learn how to pitch new clients, develop proposals, how to onboard, develop relationships
- Develop a network of other professionals in the community
- Develop referral sources & client relationships
- Learn GA state tax law
- Learn GA tax credits and planning opportunities to include those credits
- Help lead multi state Nexus research
- Champion our firm’s transition to paperless environment and support on best practices
Compensation and perks:
We offer a competitive compensation package including salary and benefits, retirement plan with company matching, competitive PTO policy and (8) paid company holidays annually; we offer flexible schedules and remote days; SJG frequently provides lunch during tax season and maintains fully stocked with snacks and drinks year-round; Additionally, we have a pet friendly office.
Annual SJG Firm Events include:
- Annual Tax Season Kick-Off
- April 15th Firm Celebration
- SJG Day (examples include: Spa Day at Chateau Elan, Lake Lanier Boating, Foot and Leg Messages and Mini-Golf)
- BONA-Celebration/Gala (examples include formal GALA and 2019 Cirque d Soleil)
- Annual Local Charity Events (examples include Race to Rally Hope, Summer Concert Series…)
How to apply: Please reply with resume and salary requirements to: hr1@SJGorowitz.com