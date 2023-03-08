Now Hiring: Retail Associate

No Longer Bound Thrift Store is looking for a Retail Associate to join its team.
Job Description: No Longer Bound Thrift Stores support the mission of No Longer Bound by funding the ministry that supports men overcoming addiction. The Retail Associate works under the direction of the Retail Management team in carrying out all retail operations in the store, including, but not limited to, register operations, customer service, store appearance and displays and employee interactions. More can be learned at https://nolongerbound.com/job-openings/.
How To Apply: thriftstorejohnscreek@nolongerbound.com