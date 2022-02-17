Now Hiring: Receptionist

Phillips Partnership is looking for a Receptionist to join its team.
Job Title: Receptionist
Job Description: This role is responsible for answering phones and directing calls, ordering supplies, maintaining public calendars, scheduling meetings, making travel arrangements, tracking and documenting third party deliveries (Fed-Ex, couriers), creating and revising documents, filing paper and electronic documents and other similar duties as assigned. Position will be a maximum of 25 hours/week.
Minimum requirements High School Diploma
About Phillips: Founded in 1995 and based in Atlanta, Phillips is an award winning Architectural commercial design firm. Our principal focus is the retail and commercial sectors, where we are leaders in the field. We provide architectural services to brand-name clients.
We are located in the Perimeter Mall area.
How to apply: Email sphillips@phillipspart.com.