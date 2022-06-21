Now Hiring: Preschool Teachers

Alpharetta First United Methodist Church is looking for Preschool Teachers to join its team.
Job Description: Flexible schedule! Competitive salary! Significant staff tuition discount! Hiring/retention incentives! Alpharetta Methodist Preschool provides excellence in education with a Christ-centered foundation, fostering a lifetime love for learning and creating leaders in Christ. The Preschool is seeking lead teachers (2, 4 and 5 days/week), assistant teachers (4 and 5 days/week) and co-teachers (2 days/week). Full job description at afumc.org/helpwanted.
How to apply: Email application and resumé to Tricia Gorder, Preschool Director, at tgorder@afumc.org or send them to Alpharetta First United Methodist Church, attn. Tricia Gorder., 69 North Main St., Alpharetta, GA 30009.