Now Hiring: Preschool Teacher

Ashford Academy is looking for a Preschool Teacher to join its team.
Job Description: We are looking for a Preschool Teacher to prepare small children for kindergarten by easing them into organized education. You will teach them important elements that they will encounter soon after they enter school life. A preschool teacher must have a great love and patience for children. Qualifications needed to teach them effectively include knowledge of best practices and preschool educational methods as well as the ability to engage them and earn their trust and attention. The goal is to contribute to the healthy mental and emotional development of the child so they can more easily acclimate in the next level of education.
Responsibilities:
- Develop a careful and creative program suitable for preschool children
- Employ a variety of educational techniques (storytelling, educational play, media etc.) to teach children
- Observe each child to help them improve their social competencies and build self-esteem
- Encourage children to interact with each other and resolve occasional arguments
- Guide children to develop their artistic and practical capabilities through a carefully constructed curriculum (identify shapes, numbers or colors, do crafts etc.)
- Organize nap and snack hours and supervise children to ensure they are safe at all times
- Track children’s progress and report to parents
- Communicate with parents regularly to understand the children’s background and psyche
- Collaborate with other educators
- Maintain a clean and tidy classroom consistent with health and safety standards
Skills
- Proven experience as a Preschool Teacher
- Excellent understanding of the principles of child development and preschool educational methods
- Familiarity with safety and sanitation guidelines for classrooms
- Excellent communication and instructional skills
- Ability to act as mediator between children
- Cool-tempered, friendly and reliable
- Balance between a creative mind and a practical acumen
- CDA preferred
How to apply: Please email your resume to admin@ashfordacademychildcare.com