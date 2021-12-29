Now Hiring: Podcast Producer

Appen Media Group is looking for a Podcast Producer to join its team.
Job Title: Podcast Producer
Summary: This is a contract position with the Appen Podcast Network. You will be directly involved with 1-3 shows and report to the Director of Content & Development. You'll sit in on the recording of 2 shows per week in our downtown Alpharetta studio. Then you'll edit, write copy and schedule the shows for release through a podcast syndicator. You'll also assist talent with scheduling, booking and planning various segments for the existing podcasts.
Things that you'll learn how to do or get better at doing:
- Record, edit and publish high-quality podcasts.
- Plan, execute and track promotional campaigns.
- Develop segments that are entertaining, informative and compelling.
- Write copy that engages readers and listeners.
- Approach and interact with guests.
You'll have a real, tangible impact on shows that are creatively and financially successful. This would be a great gig for someone interested in the intersection of media, production and business.
Prior experience with audio production is a major plus but not necessary for the right candidates.
How to apply: Email resume and clips (if applicable) to jobs@appenmedia.com.