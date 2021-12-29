You have permission to edit this article.
Now Hiring: Podcast Producer

Appen Media Group is looking for a Podcast Producer to join its team. 

Job Title: Podcast Producer

Summary: This is a contract position with the Appen Podcast Network. You will be directly involved with 1-3 shows and report to the Director of Content & Development. You'll sit in on the recording of 2 shows per week in our downtown Alpharetta studio. Then you'll edit, write copy and schedule the shows for release through a podcast syndicator. You'll also assist talent with scheduling, booking and planning various segments for the existing podcasts. 

Things that you'll learn how to do or get better at doing:

  • Record, edit and publish high-quality podcasts.
  • Plan, execute and track promotional campaigns.
  • Develop segments that are entertaining, informative and compelling.
  • Write copy that engages readers and listeners.
  • Approach and interact with guests.

You'll have a real, tangible impact on shows that are creatively and financially successful. This would be a great gig for someone interested in the intersection of media, production and business.

Prior experience with audio production is a major plus but not necessary for the right candidates. 

How to apply: Email resume and clips (if applicable) to jobs@appenmedia.com