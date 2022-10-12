Now Hiring: Perimeter Reporter

Appen Media Group is looking for a Perimeter Reporter to join its team.
Job Description:
Appen Media Group is looking for a staff reporter to cover local news in the north Atlanta area.
Appen produces six award-winning newspapers, including the Forsyth Herald, Alpharetta-Roswell Herald and newly-launched Sandy Springs Crier. It is one of the few remaining independent and family-owned operations in the country. Now Appen is investing in its newsroom, expanding when (and where) others are contracting. This position will contribute to that goal by providing clean, contextual and deeply-sourced reporting as part of a small team of staff and freelance journalists.
This is a brand new, boots-on-the-ground, full time position in the newsroom. With an acquisition of the storied Dunwoody Crier and recent launch of the Sandy Springs Crier, Appen Media is growing south. This reporter will lead that charge, carving out a new beat along the Perimeter. The position will cover local news and government, chiefly for the cities of Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. The ideal candidate would be able to spot unique angles and stories that address broader questions of the community.
A mastery of AP Style is critical.
We are looking for someone with past journalism experience, though it can be freelance work or time in a collegiate newsroom. If you’re a team player who genuinely cares about community journalism, we want to hear from you.
*Notes:
Preliminary questions about the position, environment or hiring process are welcome.
Professional discretion is guaranteed.
How to apply: Applicants should email a resume and selected clips (if applicable) to Director of Content and Development Carl Appen at carl@appenmedia.com.