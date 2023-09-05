Now Hiring: Parish Manager

St. Patrick's Episcopal Church is looking for a Parish Manager to join its team.
Job Description:
St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in Dunwoody, GA is looking for a new Parish Manager. The ideal candidate is someone who is collaborative, trustworthy, flexible, self-motivated, and a team player, someone not afraid of continuous improvement, with a growth mindset, and views learning and new challenges as an opportunity.
The Parish Manager is a full-time salaried position that reports directly to and serves at the direction of the Rector. They will be a steward of all the gifts that God has entrusted to the Parish, including volunteers, members, partners, financial resources, team members, and all administrative and physical resources of the Parish. They should embody the principles and values of the Christian faith; cultivate an environment of hospitality for parishioners and visitors alike; and welcome, encourage, and empower others as they seek and exercise their ministries.
Initially the Parish Manager will have more focus on maintaining the parish financial records, however this position is expected to transform into a dynamic management role, supporting the growth and development of the parish.
Skills/Experience:
* Knowledge of accounting principles and practices, and related software. Familiarity with ACS financial and people modules or equivalent, is preferred.
* Proficiency with business software, specifically Microsoft Office (including Word, Publisher, and Excel).
* Ability to prioritize and multi-task, and to be flexible and pro-active.
* Demonstrated organizational skills.
* Proven ability in effectively recruiting, leading, encouraging teamwork and empowering others.
* Spanish speaking a strong plus.
* Excellent interpersonal, listening and communications skills.
* Proven ability to maintain confidentiality.
Education Requirements:
College/technical degree, and/or equivalent business/church/nonprofit administrative experience.
How To Apply: Email to SrWarden@stpat.net