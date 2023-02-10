Now Hiring: Office Coordinator

M&P Shopping Centers is looking for a Office Coordinator to join its team.
Job Description: Local commercial real estate company is hiring an Office Coordinator. The role includes coordinating administrative tasks between our property management, leasing and accounting departments. The position requires exceptional communication and organizational skills, knowledge of MS Office, a strong work ethic, internal drive, and a positive attitude. This is an office only (not remote work) position. Please contact us Employment@mpshoppingcenters.com for more information.
How To Apply: employement@mpshoppingcenters.com