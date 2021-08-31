Now Hiring in Alpharetta: Reporter

Appen Media Group is looking for a Reporter to cover local news in the north Atlanta area.
Details:
Appen produces five award-winning weekly newspapers, including the Dunwoody Crier and Alpharetta-Roswell Herald. It is one of the few remaining independent and family-owned operations in the country. Now Appen is growing its newsroom, investing in deeper reporting and expanded coverage areas. This position will contribute to that goal by covering city and county governments, and collaborating on stories with other members of the team. There will be additional opportunities to cover themes in health, business, sports or the arts.
We are looking for a team player who will make a difference in the community and our workplace. A commitment to communication is critical.
The ideal candidate would be able to spot unique angles and stories that address broader questions of the community. We are looking for someone with a few years of professional reporting experience, but all interested candidates are encouraged to apply. If you’re excited by a fast-paced environment and genuinely care about community journalism, we want to hear from you.
How to Apply:
Applicants should email a resume and selected clips (if applicable) to jobs@appenmedia.com.