Now Hiring in Alpharetta: Podcast Producer (Paid Internship)

Appen Media Group is hiring a Podcast Producer (Paid Internship) for the Summer of 2021.
Summary:
A summer internship with the Appen Podcast Network. Interns will be directly involved with 1-3 shows and report to the Director of Business Development. The expected workload is 5-6 hours per week with at least 2.5 hours being in-person. There is a monthly stipend of $300.
Details:
The program is planned to run from May 12 to July 30, though exact dates are flexible.
You'll have a real, tangible impact on shows that are creatively and financially successful. This would be a great gig for someone interested in the intersection of media, production and business.
Prior experience with production is a plus but not necessary.
How to Apply:
Email your resume to jobs@appenmedia.com and use "Podcast Producer" as the subject line. All applicants will hear back by April 26. Candidates will have a short video interview the week of April 26. Final decisions will be made by May 3.