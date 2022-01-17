Now Hiring: Graphic Designer, Paginator

Appen Media Group is looking for a Graphic Designer, Paginator to join its team.
Job Title: Graphic Designer, Layout
Summary: Appen Media Group (AMG), publishers of the Herald and Crier newspapers, is looking for a graphic designer to lead the weekly production of its print publications. Must have a keen eye for detail, work efficiently and be very deadline driven. Prior experience in newspaper design a plus.
For over 30 years, Appen Media Group has published the community news for the metro Atlanta region. Reaching audiences through print publications, websites, podcasts and more, Appen is a nationwide leader in the industry. Our office is just north of Downtown Alpharetta, conveniently located off Highway 9.
Core responsibilities include:
- Performing layouts and page production for 5 weekly publications including features, hard news, calendar and events, sponsored news, cover design and more
- Editing photos for optimal quality on a four-color printing press
- Adhering to strict design styles set by our design team
- Some copy editing including headlines and captions
- Processing pages for final production and coordinating jobs with our printer
- Creating digital versions of our print publications
On a day-to-day basis, the graphic designer/production artist will coordinate with our news staff to lay out stories for print using InDesign. This also includes editing photos using Photoshop and occasionally making vector graphics using Illustrator. This position reports directly to the Publisher, but will work closely with all facets of the company including sales. Hours are usually 25-30 per week. Must be available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
Qualifications/skills:
• Associate or Bachelors degree in Graphic Design, Visual Communication or similar field
• Must be proficient with Adobe Creative Suite (must be an InDesign All-Star)
• Familiar with standard concepts, practices, and procedures of print and web design
• Experience with print production and pre-press standards is a plus
• Microsoft Office applications
• Must be a team player
• Must be able to perform under pressure and strict deadlines
About Appen Media Group:
Appen Media Group (AMG) is a multimedia news company incorporated in 1990 that publishes Alpharetta-Roswell Herald, Johns Creek Herald, Forsyth Herald, Milton Herald and Dunwoody Crier for a combined circulation of 93,000 homes per week. AMG also publishes the annual publications Medical Answer Book, Education Answer Book, Relocation Answer Book and Community Answer Book – each with a circulation of 40,000 per year. Digitally, AMG owns and operates appenmedia.com with an average of 100,000+ unique monthly viewers as well as managing high-engagement podcasts and social media accounts and podcasts.
How to apply: Email resume and clips (if applicable) to jobs@appenmedia.com.