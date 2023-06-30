Now Hiring: Director

Dunwoody Baptist Preschool is looking for a Director to join its team.
Job Description:
Join our wonderful school and staff educating and nurturing preschool children. We are a fully accredited preschool serving the Dunwoody and surrounding communities for over 50 years, located conveniently on the Dunwoody Baptist Church campus. We are looking for loving, Christian, creative people to become part of our school family. Teacher hours are 8:30am-1:300pm, paid days off, paid holidays, discounts for children of teachers and a great staff to work with. Please contact me to discuss available teaching positions that will fit your needs and interests. Being a preschool teachers is rewarding in so many ways and a great job to do while your children are at school!
How To Apply: Please email Lesley Kammerer, Director at lkammerer@dbc.org or Liz Green, Associate Director at lgreen@dbc.org. Tell us a little about yourself and provide any resume or information regarding teaching experience and interests.