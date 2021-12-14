Now Hiring: Dental Assistant

Codelli Periodontics & Implants is looking for a Dental Assistant to join its team.
Job Title: Dental Assistant
Job Description: The Dental Assistant will be responsible for general clinic administrative work and maintenance, as well as completing lab work under the direction of the dentist. The Dental Assistant’s primary responsibility is to prepare the examination rooms for appointments by sterilizing instruments and ensuring all necessary equipment is ready for the dentist. They also assist the dentist during their procedures by handing them instruments and anticipating their needs throughout the appointment. Knowledge in sedation is preferred.
How to apply: Email resume to Madison.hardie@codelli.info