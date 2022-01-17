Now Hiring: Delivery Person

Appen Media Group is looking for a Newspaper Delivery Person to join its team.
Job Title: Newspaper Delivery Person
Summary: Appen Media, publishers of the Herald and Crier newspapers in North Fulton, Forsyth and DeKalb County, are looking for newspaper delivery people.
Requirements: Must have a perfect driving record and background check and reliable transportation. Must be honest, reliable, and have a positive attitude.
About Appen Media Group:
Appen Media Group (AMG) is a multimedia news company incorporated in 1990 that publishes Alpharetta-Roswell Herald, Johns Creek Herald, Forsyth Herald, Milton Herald and Dunwoody Crier for a combined circulation of 93,000 homes per week. AMG also publishes the annual publications Medical Answer Book, Education Answer Book, Relocation Answer Book and Community Answer Book – each with a circulation of 40,000 per year. Digitally, AMG owns and operates appenmedia.com with an average of 100,000+ unique monthly viewers as well as managing high-engagement podcasts and social media accounts and podcasts.
How to apply: If interested in learning more about open newspaper routes, email a paragraph or two about yourself and your background to heidi@appenmedia.com.