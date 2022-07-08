Now Hiring: Client Services Coordinator

Veterinary Referral Surgical Practice is looking for a Client Services Coordinator to join its team.

Job Description: The Client Relations Coordinators at Veterinary Referral Surgical Practice serve as the front desk liasion taking incoming calls and working with pet owners to address their needs. If you have a professional, enthusiastic and collaborative communication style, positive can-do attitude, a passion for working closely with people, can work independently and follow up without direction, this is the position for you.

Some specific skills needed for this position include the ability to be organized, detail oriented and demonstrate good math skills. The perfect candidate must have a strong ability to multi-task and prioritize follow up to be responsive and thorough. Must have professional phone and communication (verbal and written) skills and demonstrate ability to deliver concise, complete messages to staff members and the doctors regarding cases. Problem solving skills are needed, as well as exceptional listening skills. Candidate should have computer skills using Microsoft windows platforms. Must have knowledge of or interest in learning veterinary medical terminology.

Experience working with clients is a strong consideration. Education Requirement: Some college to 4 years preferred.

$1000.00 New Hire Bonus is being offered

How to apply: Email resume to dkeck@vrspatl.com