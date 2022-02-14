Now Hiring: Client Relations Manager

Ashford Advisors is looking for a Client Relations Manager to join its team.
Job Description: Client Relations Manager in professional Dunwoody office. See qualifications below. Salary, benefits, 401(k), vacation/sick leave.
Qualifications:
- 2+ years of Administrative Experience
- Experience in financial services preferred
- Investment and insurance licenses are a plus
- Strong oral and written communication skills
- Service-oriented with excellent customer service skills
- Professional email and telephone etiquette
- Proficient in MS Outlook, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint
- Professionalism with confidential information
- Ability to learn and adapt to new information and technology platforms
- Industrious and resourceful mentality
Essential Job Functions:
- Act as the point of contact among advisors, clients, other professional relationships
- Manage correspondence
- Monitoring emails and handling routine items
- Writing and editing emails
- Screening phone calls and taking messages
- Processing incoming mail and sending mail as directed
- Assist with meetings including:
- Coordinating calendars and scheduling meetings
- Preparing and compiling agendas
- Setting up conference rooms
- Helping with audiovisual equipment
- Organize notes, emails, and pertinent client information in a confidential manner
- Assist in completion of investment and insurance paperwork
Potential Career Expansion Opportunities:
- Become a Financial Advisor or Financial Representative
- Manage the Financial Advisor and Administrative Teams
- Create a Business Development role
How to apply: Email to jsue1205@yahoo.com