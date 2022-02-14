 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Now Hiring: Client Relations Manager

Ashford Advisors is looking for a Client Relations Manager to join its team.  

Job Description: Client Relations Manager in professional Dunwoody office. See qualifications below. Salary, benefits, 401(k), vacation/sick leave.

Qualifications:

  • 2+ years of Administrative Experience
  • Experience in financial services preferred
  • Investment and insurance licenses are a plus
  • Strong oral and written communication skills
  • Service-oriented with excellent customer service skills
  • Professional email and telephone etiquette
  • Proficient in MS Outlook, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint
  • Professionalism with confidential information
  • Ability to learn and adapt to new information and technology platforms
  • Industrious and resourceful mentality

Essential Job Functions:

  • Act as the point of contact among advisors, clients, other professional relationships
  • Manage correspondence
  • Monitoring emails and handling routine items
  • Writing and editing emails
  • Screening phone calls and taking messages
  • Processing incoming mail and sending mail as directed
  • Assist with meetings including:
  • Coordinating calendars and scheduling meetings
  • Preparing and compiling agendas
  • Setting up conference rooms
  • Helping with audiovisual equipment
  • Organize notes, emails, and pertinent client information in a confidential manner
  • Assist in completion of investment and insurance paperwork

Potential Career Expansion Opportunities:

  • Become a Financial Advisor or Financial Representative
  • Manage the Financial Advisor and Administrative Teams
  • Create a Business Development role

How to apply: Email to jsue1205@yahoo.com