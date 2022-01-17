Now Hiring: Advertising Account Executive

Appen Media Group is looking for an Advertising Account Executive to join its team.
Job Title: Advertising Account Executive
Summary: Appen Media Group (AMG) is the #1 source for local news and info, in print and online, for the cities of Alpharetta, Roswell, Milton, Johns Creek, Dunwoody and South Forsyth County.
Delivered to 93,000 homes every week, our family of community newspapers reaches more homes in North Atlanta than any other publication.
We have an immediate opening for an Advertising Account Executive who will work out of our Alpharetta, GA office.
This person would be responsible for selling AMG marketing products to local businesses and managing their advertising campaigns. AMG products include 5 weekly newspapers, community guides, niche publications and multiple digital, podcast, and email marketing platforms.
Account Executive is responsible for developing new business and maintaining a base of advertisers. Most advertisers are small to medium businesses in the north Atlanta area, and current clients include hospitals, medical groups, schools, universities, realtors, developers, restaurants, and retail businesses. Calling on clients can be done in person and on the phone, so must be comfortable going business to business and attending networking events to generate leads.
Responsible for entering contacts with prospects and clients into a contact management system, making a minimum number of calls per week, and performance based on a monthly revenue goal.
Hours are 8:30 to 5:30 Monday through Friday with occasional early or later hours for networking events.
AMG is a high paced work environment with a great company culture. Competitive compensation includes base salary, uncapped commissions, full medical benefits, and a 401k matching program.
Requirements: The ideal candidate will have the following:
- Print and digital media ad sales experience
- A solid work and professional ethic - a self-starter
- The drive to research sources for developing prospective customers
- A comfortable, relationship-based approach to leads and sales generation through a combination of in-person, phone, and email correspondence
- Can proficiently use and regularly update CRM program for ongoing sales status and notes on customer needs, interests, competitive activities, and potential for future sales
- Ability to complete and execute sales contracts
- Interest in attending networking events on behalf of the company
- Must have strong computer, communication and organizational skills
Must have a perfect driving record and background check and reliable transportation. Must be honest, reliable, and have a positive attitude.
About Appen Media Group:
Appen Media Group (AMG) is a multimedia news company incorporated in 1990 that publishes Alpharetta-Roswell Herald, Johns Creek Herald, Forsyth Herald, Milton Herald and Dunwoody Crier for a combined circulation of 93,000 homes per week. AMG also publishes the annual publications Medical Answer Book, Education Answer Book, Relocation Answer Book and Community Answer Book – each with a circulation of 40,000 per year. Digitally, AMG owns and operates appenmedia.com with an average of 100,000+ unique monthly viewers as well as managing high-engagement podcasts and social media accounts and podcasts.
How to apply: Email your resume to mike@appenmedia.com.